The Junta de Andalucía has warned that “in summer, if not one more drop of water falls”, it will be necessary to use tanker ships to transport water to supply the population in areas where the drought is more extreme. It was announced last week by the regional president, Juan Manuel Moreno, and this Tuesday, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Carmen Crespo, has confirmed that this is one of the extreme measures proposed in the new and latest strategy against drought – the regional administration has already approved three plans so far in this legislature.

Andalusia thus follows the path of Catalonia, which has already confirmed that its capital will be supplied by tanker ships in March if rainfall remains equally scarce. The Andalusian Government, however, is not going to wait for the reservoirs to be at 16% of their capacity, which is the limit established by the Generalitat, but rather it will depend on each basin and the quality of the impounded water, according to Crespo. .

The tankers being considered have a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters of drinking water or 100,000 cubic meters of raw water that would have to be drained or treated through the drinking water treatment stations (ETAP) of the municipalities. affected. The cost of transporting these ships amounts to up to 10 million euros – those with the greatest capacity -, a sum that has not been contemplated in the new strategy announced by the Board. Drought Plus, which amounts to 70.9 million, because it would be borne exclusively by the municipal companies that manage water, with the collaboration of the central government “as happens in Catalonia”, the counselor specified. The regional Executive has limited itself to informing these operators so that they begin to close contacts with the companies that manage these tankers and “ask the Secretary of State for support,” explained Crespo.

The ports of Malaga and Algeciras are already prepared to receive these ships if they are necessary, the counselor specified. It is precisely the area of ​​the Costa del Sol, in Málaga, and the Campo de Gibraltar, in Cádiz, that are of most concern and those that would be supplied with this system, said the counselor, who recalled that in the drought of 1995 already Tankers left from Huelva to Cádiz to guarantee water to its neighbors.

However, the Board hopes that this measure will not be put into practice because the rest of those included in this new plan work and that do depend on the regional administration, although the Board will also demand that the State get involved in the financing of the almost 71 million that has been calculated. It involves the development of surveys, the promotion of infrastructure for tertiary treatments in treatment plants that allow obtaining regenerated water, the improvement of DWTPs, the installation of Drinking Water Treatment Stations (DWT) or the conditioning of portable desalination plants. According to the counselor, these measures against drought are only contemplated by the Andalusian Government. “Our water governance is very different from that of Catalonia,” she remarked.

The Drought Plus plan is a strategy that could be called intermediate while the fourth plan against drought is being finalized, which is to be approved in January 2024. The previous three, which amount to about 300 million euros and which were launched in start of Moreno’s second term, are 95%, 85% and “largely” completed, respectively, according to Crespo, and bring together 1,097 works, 111 of them large infrastructure works, of which 90 are in progress and others 52 are in bidding. In no case has it been proposed to redefine the type of agricultural crops that prevail in the most affected areas, as has just happened with the new Doñana agreement signed between the Government and the Junta.