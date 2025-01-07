Andalusia has taken a decisive step in its air connectivity strategy during 2024 with the incorporation of more than 30 new national and international routes that consolidate its position as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the world. These connections, operational in the main airports of the community, represent a strategic commitment to strengthen the tourism, key driver of the Andalusian economy.

“Travellers come attracted by our history, our natural heritage, our culture and the uniqueness of living in Andalusia. We are a reference and attractive destination for the tourist, consolidating the industry as the main one in our community”, commented the Minister of Tourism and Foreign Andalusia, Arturo Bernal. In concrete figures, during the first nine months of 2024, tourists left close to 20 billion euros in the economy regional, underlining the positive impact of this industry.

Malaga, leader in air traffic

Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, one of the busiest in Spain, continues to lead in number of connections. During the recently concluded 2024, it incorporated routes to destinations such as Bari, Tel Aviv, Bucharest and Strasbourgand reinforced frequencies to Munich, Athens, Cologne and Birmingham. By 2025, they will be added new connections with Milan and Liverpoolexpanding its network to more than 150 international destinations.

With more than 18 million passengers registered until November, Malaga is positioned as the main gateway to southern Spain, attracting European travelers already emerging markets such as the Middle East and North America.

Seville Airport has grown significantly with the opening of routes to Stockholm, Trieste and Madeira. Looking ahead to 2025, the capital of Seville will expand its connectivity with strategic destinations such as Istanbul, Basel, Rome and Dublinconsolidating itself as a key point in the European air network.

In addition, Seville will be the host of the prestigious event Routes Europe 2025an international forum that brings together airlines and airport authorities to promote new connections.

Growth in secondary airports

Andalusia’s secondary airports have also experienced notable development. Almeria has incorporated flights to Valladolid and Bristol, and plans new routes to London-Southend and Gran Canaria in 2025. For its part, Córdoba debuted with connections to Palma de Mallorca and Las Palmas, while Jerez expanded its offer with Leipzig, Hamburg and Berlin. Granada, for its part, will launch routes to Amsterdam and Tenerife in 2025, strengthening its positioning in the European market.

The presence of Andalusia in air connectivity events such as Routes Europe 2024 in Denmark and Routes World 2024 in Bahrain has been key to attracting new airlines. These actions respond to an ambitious strategy initiated at the beginning of last year to increase airline seats by 8% towards Andalusia in 2025, with special attention to key markets such as New York, Dubai, Buenos Aires and Shanghai.

With almost 80 airlines operating in its airports and connecting with 150 international destinations, Andalusian airports received more than 34 million passengers until November. These figures have managed to consolidate the region as an international benchmark, reinforcing the role of tourism as an economic engine.