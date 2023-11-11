Seville (Al-Ittihad)

The story of Moroccan football has become increasingly rich in the Spanish League, as evidenced by confrontations such as the “Andalusian Derby” match, which will be held between Sevilla and Real Betis “Sunday”, a confrontation in which nine players from the Arab country were worn in the ranks of one of the two teams. Historically, there will be Three of them this time, in the presence of Youssef En-Nesyri with Sevilla and Shadi Riyad and Abdel Samad Zalzouli with Real Betis.

After leaving the Mohammed VI Football Academy, striker Youssef En-Nesyri played for three Spanish clubs: Malaga, Ledanes and now his current club Sevilla. The tall striker, born in Fez, has 57 goals to his name in the competition, including 18 goals in the 2020/21 season, his best season to date. En-Nesyri even scored a hat-trick against Real Betis, although that was while he was playing for Leganes, and such a performance led a historic club like Sevilla to make a move to sign him.

With the Andalusian club, he has already played a major role in winning two European League titles, and with 207 La Liga matches to his name, he is only four matches away from catching Noureddine Naybet to become the Moroccan with the second highest number of appearances in the competition, while also chasing Mounir. El Haddadi, his former teammate who now plays for Las Palmas and participated in 216 matches, tops the list of Moroccan players who played matches in La Liga.

On the other hand, Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli impressed everyone with his performance with Assuna on loan from Barcelona, ​​where his ability to bypass defenders with his dribbles and goals led to his transfer to Real Betis, and Al-Zalzouli’s career is similar to that of his current teammate Shadi Riyad, who also grew up in the academy. “La Masia” and went out on loan this season in search of playing minutes. Coach Manuel Pellegrini and Real Betis were keen to include him, and after he spent the first few days of matches adapting to the team, he has now participated in six matches in the heart of the team’s defence, and he will have to Defending against his compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri in an attractive Moroccan confrontation that will be at the heart of a special match like the “Andalusia Derby.”