Andalusia has broken the negotiation with the Swedish multinational Boliden so that it pays for the ecological disaster that in 1998 triggered the breakage of the raft of its mine in Aznalcóllar (Seville). After six years of unsuccessful talks with the mining company, last January the Board interrupted the dialogue to obtain the 89 million that it cost for the environmental cleanup caused by the six million cubic meters of toxic sludge dumped into the Doñana environment. The case is expected to be tried next winter after 24 years of judicial labyrinth.

Since 2016 the Andalusian Government (then led by the PSOE and since 2019 by PP and Ciudadanos) secretly negotiated with Boliden to achieve those 89 million, until 11 months ago the talks — deadlocked then — came to light. This past winter, given the lack of results and the little money offered by the Swedish giant, the regional Executive said enough is enough and informed the court of the ongoing civil lawsuit that it chose to go to trial. And now the case for the environmental catastrophe, in a state of lethargy for the last six years, is reactivated.

The preliminary hearing to elucidate the case will be held in the Court of First Instance 11 of Seville on September 29, when it will be seen if the Swedish parent company will have to face the payment of those 89 million to the Andalusian public coffers. The Board and Boliden will attend that meeting with Judge José Manuel Martínez, who can leave the case heard for sentencing after examining the evidence or setting an oral hearing with experts and testimonials to tie up the loose ends of the case. A process that is on its way to a quarter of a century without those responsible – businessmen, companies or politicians – who are responsible for the vast contamination it caused in the Agrio and Guadiamar rivers, just a step away from the most emblematic Biosphere Reserve in Spain. The cleaning of the channels amounted to a total of 132 million, including the 43 million invested by the Ministry of the Environment (today for the Ecological Transition) and which it also aspires to collect one day.

boliden, with 1,078 million operating profit and 6,000 employees last year, throw balls out: “The question is whether Boliden Apirsa [filial en España de la matriz sueca] is responsible for the breakage of the raft. And although we think that it does not have it, later it will have to be decided if the Boliden group has to take it over. Apirsa was a separate company with its own legal entity, with its own resources and responsibilities”, alleges a spokesman for the Scandinavian multinational. “The legal case continues its course and we are open to constructive dialogue, although we consider that we have not caused the delay in the procedure,” said the spokesperson.

Aerial view of the Aznalcóllar mine pond, in 2021, from where the toxic sludge came out 24 years ago.

The Guadiamar riverbed flooded in 1998 by acidic waters with heavy metals from mining activity is today an ecological corridor after the purchase of the land affected by the Administration. But this convoluted case demonstrates the difficulty in prosecuting those responsible if there were another breakage of a mining waste pond, some of them abandoned after the extraction of the minerals. Many active farms in Spain are in the hands of multinationals and their law firms take advantage of legal loopholes to delay the terms and sanctions imposed. “Business networks are expressly designed to avoid any future liability in the event of a new accident,” criticizes Isidoro Albarreal, from the mining area of ​​Ecologistas en Acción.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. subscribe

The Aznalcollar case It had a criminal proceeding that was filed and after 24 years, today the civil one survives due to the monetary claim of the Andalusian Board and the mercantile one, which elucidates the bankruptcy of the subsidiary Boliden Apirsa. The latter is held by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, whose sanction of 43 million imposed on the company was confirmed by the Supreme Court in the contentious-administrative process in 2005. Carmen Julia García, lawyer for several affected by the breakage of the raft in the criminal proceedings, censorship: “It will be 24 years since one of the biggest ecological disasters in the world without repairing the damage caused and it is increasingly likely that said repair will not be achieved. The criminal file today would not happen due to the greater forcefulness that exists to prosecute environmental crimes”.

The contest to liquidate the Boliden subsidiary has been suspended for the same six years as the civil case. That is to say, if the Board obtains a favorable sentence next winter in civil proceedings, it will go to the Mercantile Court 1 of Seville to unblock the contest. Next, in order for the Swedish parent company to finally pay for the bankruptcy of its subsidiary in Spain, the judge must declare said bankruptcy guilty, since if he considers it fortuitous, no creditor – the first on the list are the Board and the ministry – will collect not a euro Both the Board and the Uría y Menéndez law firm, which has represented Boliden in the negotiation, have refused to comment on the eventful future of the case.

Installations of the Aznalcóllar mine, in 2017. Photo: PACO BRIDGES | Video: SOUTH CHANNEL

Despite the 24 years that have elapsed, the Junta de Andalucía could go to the Swedish justice system to claim payment from the Swedish group Boliden if the claim in Spain does not prosper, according to Juan Antonio Carrillo, professor of Administrative Law at the University of Seville: “ If the civil jurisdiction agreed with the Board, its credit against Boliden would be enforceable outside of Spain in accordance with Regulation 44/2001 of the Council of the European Union, relating to judicial jurisdiction, the recognition and enforcement of judicial decisions”. Unlike the regional Executive, the ministry went to the contentious-administrative jurisdiction. “The biggest problem for the State [Gobierno central] can settle these amounts is that, according to Public Treasury legislation, public law credits cannot be executed outside of Spain”, adds Carrillo. Sources from the department of Teresa Ribera have limited themselves to pointing out: “We respect the legal course and the State Attorney will go step by step depending on the evolution of the case.”

A year ago Anders Sand, coordinator of Boliden’s research and development area, clarified in a forum of European experts on mining waste that the door to a claim before the Swedish justice is never closed on an accident in the Scandinavian country: “If you manage a mine in Sweden, after the closure of the facility you will always be responsible, there is no time limit. Some say 30 years, which is not true, some say the next ice age, which is also not true. The managers of a mine are responsible forever”.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter