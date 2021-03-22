Nuria López, general secretary of CC OO Andalucía, Juan Marín, vice president of the Board, president Juan Manuel Moreno, Javier González de Lara, president of the CEA, and Carmen Castilla, general secretary of UGT. JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA / Europa Press

The Andalusian Government of coalition of PP and Citizens will inject 732 million in direct aid to maintain employment and economic activity. After working on 22 drafts and after about 50 hours of negotiation, the general secretaries of CC OO, Nuria López, and UGT in Andalusia, Carmen Castilla, and the president of the Andalusian Businessmen Confederation (CEA), Javier González de Lara, have signed an agreement this Monday with the Chairman of the Board, Juan Manuel Moreno, in which the hiring of 1,700 people in the Administration is also planned to speed up all the procedures that these grants will entail and the management of European funds in the next years.

The agreement represents an important political oxygen balloon for the Executive chaired by Juan Manuel Moreno (PP), who last week had to include an addendum to the pact reached with Ciudadanos, at the beginning of the legislature, to shield the coalition, as a result of the presentation of the censure motions in Murcia and Castilla y León, and the electoral advance in the Community of Madrid. He promised not to accept positions of Cs in his ranks, after the march of leaders of the party of Inés Arrimadas to the PP. For Moreno, the tripartite agreement with unions and employers represents the embodiment of an “Andalusian route” of political management based on dialogue “without ideological trenches.”

80% of the 732.4 million euros goes to maintaining jobs and avoiding layoffs. For the maintenance of salaried employment there is a global item of 270 million, at a rate of 505 euros per worker for four months in the companies most affected by the pandemic. The subsidy will be applied to companies between one and five workers who maintain 65% of their employment at the time of requesting the subsidy and 75%, in those with six to 20 workers.

In the case of the self-employed in the taxi sector and in hairdressing and aesthetic centers, there is an item of 88.6 million in which aid of a thousand euros is foreseen. SMEs in commerce and hospitality that prove they were not in crisis in 2019, the previous year of the pandemic, and a drop in sales in 2020 of at least 20% over the previous year will receive 3,000 euros. The total amount of this subsidy is 86.3 million. With the same criteria, aid will be distributed to gyms (14.2 million) and the discretionary public transport sector (6.8 million and 1,700 euros per license). 9.4 million are enabled for nightlife, children and leisure parks, with a minimum aid of 4,000 euros. A lower figure, four million, will be allocated to maintaining the activity for four months in the cultural sector.

In the tourism sector, several lines of aid are established. Hotel establishments will receive 200 euros for each of their beds, which will mean between 3,000 and 160,000 euros, with a global subsidy of 60 million. Tourist apartments and rural houses will receive 80 euros per place (18 million in total), while campsites and rural complexes will have a specific item of 3.8 million. Tourist guides (3,000 euros per qualified person) and Spanish schools for foreigners (4,000 euros each) have also been included in this area.

Another 107 million will go to combat poverty and social exclusion. The workers who were in ERTE in the months of March and April 2020, the hardest of the pandemic, will receive a single payment of 210 euros. CC OO estimates that around 330,000 workers can benefit from this measure. The same amount is provided for discontinuous fixed. A total of 30 million will go to single-person families or families with fewer dependents at risk of social exclusion.

The Andalusian Government also undertakes to hire 80 people to manage the records of the minimum income for social insertion in Andalusia, which, finally, will be compatible with the Minimum Vital Income of the State. A total of 40.4 million is contemplated for the hiring of 1,700 people in the Administration of the Board in the eight provinces. They will not be express contracts, as has happened previously, some of which have been overthrown by the judges.

For the general secretary of CC OO, Nuria López, this agreement is the most concrete that the unions have ever signed with the Junta de Andalucía. “We are going to be very demanding in its compliance, but it represents an important step for workers and those who are experiencing the worst,” he assured. Carmen Castilla (UGT) stressed that the pact “has greater significance than it seems”, while celebrating that the Government went from words “to facts” and “returned to the path of social dialogue.” The president of the CEA, Javier González de Lara, acknowledged that the pact is not a magic formula that will save the future of all companies and congratulated both for the signing and for the fact that the partners of the Andalusian Government have renewed their votes of stability. What has been signed will be processed in the coming weeks through decree laws. The idea is that the aid will come into effect at the end of April.