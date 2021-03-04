The Andalucía Bike Race by Garmin, a mountain bike competition in stages and in pairs that was scheduled for the end of April, has been postponed for almost a month, to facilitate the movement of participants, and will take place from May 17 to 22 of this year instead of April 20 to 25. The same happens with La Rioja Bike Race presented by Pirelli, which runs from May 14-16 to June 25-27.

The improvement in the indicators of the pandemic shows that the evolution is being positive, but the scenario is still not the best to dispute the events. After agree with local and regional institutions, the Andalusian and Riojan Cycling Federation and the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation, both races are postponed.

In this way, The Bike Race by Octagon Esedos calendar of events will be more compact, since Andalucía Bike Race by Garmin will be held from May 17 to 22, La Rioja Bike Race presented by Pirelli from June 25 to 27 and MMR Asturias Bike Race from June 2 to July 4th. All the bikers registered in La Rioja Bike Race presented by Pirelli automatically keep their registration for the date June 25-27, 2021. Those who cannot attend the new date can request a change of registration to another Bike Race by Octagon Esedos competition to be held during 2021, or a full refund of the registration price.