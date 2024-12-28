The last two years have been very hard for the Spanish countryside. Farmers and ranchers have had to face, twice, adverse conditions. A situation that has caused direct intervention by the Government in the form of aid. Transfers to the communities that have exceeded 1.3 billion.

On the one hand, the war in Ukraine caused an increase in prices in all phases of the value chain, such as energy supply, which increased costs in all agricultural and livestock areas. But it was not the only setback. The drought that has also hit Spain in recent months was another blow that the primary sector, already quite weak, had to face in a diminished way.

Given this scenario, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has published a new and final resolution granting aid to fruit and nut producers to compensate for this increase in extraordinary costs. With this new resolution, the amount paid for this aid amounts to 82 million euros, from which 71,011 farmers have benefited.

With this latest aid package, payments to farmers and ranchers that have been carried out since May 2022 end. In total, 1,364 million euros of the 1,382 million euros budgeted have been paid, which represents 98% execution .











Extraordinary aid for the war in Ukraine and drought Amounts in millions of euros (from May 2022) Fountain: Madrid City Council /ABC Extraordinary aid for the war in Ukraine and the drought Amounts in millions of euros (from May 2022) Fountain: Department of agriculture /ABC

These aid have benefited 659,490 farmers and ranchers. Sources from the ministry led by Luis Planas assure that these transfers “represent an unprecedented budgetary effort to support the agricultural sector.” Regarding the structure, 90% of them have been financed from the general budgets of the State (PGE), and the remaining 10% through the agricultural crisis reserve of the European Union. It should be noted that this financial support has been complementary to what is received through aid from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). Although it has been with the data of this program that the distribution has been carried out.

unequal distribution

Regarding the distribution of aid, the communities with the greatest agricultural and livestock projection, such as Andalusia and Castilla y León, absorb 35% of the aid. Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura follow, two areas also with a lot of weight in the primary sector. In the opposite direction, and by economic weight, the Community of Madrid and the Basque Country receive just over 10 million euros in aid.

As for destination, livestock farming is the one that receives the most money, with 352 million, followed by fertilizers with 290 million and rice cultivation.