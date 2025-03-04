Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Andalusia activates the red alert for 120 liter rains per square meter in 12 hours

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2025
in Business
Andalusia activates the red alert for 120 liter rains per square meter in 12 hours
Andalusia has activated the red alert (extreme risk) by rains up to 120 liters per square meter in twelve hours in the next few hours in the Ronda area, in Malaga, as the Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has warned.

The spokesman for the Aemet Rubén del Campo has alerted the need to be aware of the risk of “floods and overflows of ramblas and ravines, so it is convenient to get away from channels even if they are dry or fall with little water.”

“A lot of caution; The situation will probably last for most of the week ”; It will also rain abundantly in the Canary Islands during this week, he added.

The notice adds to those maintained by Catalunya and the Valencian Community, at the orange level (important risk), for heavy rains up to 100 liters per square meter in twelve hours in several areas of those regions.

They are also low alert although at yellow level by rain, Castilla y León and the Canary Islands, with risk for certain activities.

