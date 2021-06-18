If things go well, obligatory mask wearing outside will be discontinued by the end of July or mid August, according to Minister Aguirre.

The Council minister expressed criticism over the Central Government’s announcement that it was contemplating dropping open-air mask use “soon.”

“It’s not a discussion that I like because it creates false hopes concerning relaxing restrictions,” said the Minister of Public Health for the Council. He considered such discussions as “sterile” and would gain nothing but rather lead citizen to drop their guard against the virus.

Following this line of thought, I have announced that Andalucía, “is not going to get rid of face masks; firstly not until Law 2/2021 (the obligatory mask use imposed on autonomous regions) is revoked, and not until we have 75% immunity in public spaces, both interiors and exteriors. “

He concluded by saying, “until then I won’t risk relaxing mask use, because if worn and used correctly, it’s what’s protecting us against Coronavirus contagion.”