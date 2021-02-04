It seems an MP in the British Parliament considers that Andalucía is doing a good job as far as tackling Covid goes.

MP David Davis suggested that the Prime Minister should take a closer look at the research taking place in Andalucía involving calcifediol, also known as calcidiol in the measuring of a person’s vitamin D status.

The Maimonides Institute of Biomedicine in Córdoba has been obtaining very positive results from Covid patients. Such is the buzz that even Boris Johnson has heard of this line of research and assured MP Davis that he will be looking into it.

Doctor José Manuel Quesada and Doctor López Miranda’s application of this vitamin-D boost in covid patients has reduced the chances of an infected person with ‘respiratory distress ”needing the ICU and consequently, the number of deaths from Covid.

“MP Davis has been in contact with us for the last few months and after his intervention in the Parliament he wants the UK to follow the nutritional recommendations that we have published,” explained Doctor López Miranda

Well, at least we are doing something right down in this sunny corner, right?

The Andalusians appear to have had an extremely good result from providing activated Vitamin D, calcifediol, to care home residents and some GP patients. Today I asked @BorisJohnson to look into the latest evidence from Spain on this cheap, safe and effective treatment. pic.twitter.com/oiSkmJEvIg – David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) February 3, 2021

(News: Cordoba, Andalucia)