The field of commercial work in the UAE is open to its shutters, and young people have lifetime opportunities, and they have the keys to success hanging at the first step towards small enterprises, which will inevitably expand, expand their pupils, and soon become bigger, wider, and more open to the world of trade, What young people need today is courage, and think honestly and awareness of the importance of youth having a space to move away from formal business, enter the periphery of free trade, and make efforts away from dependency.

Today, the state supports young people, and the Khalifa project to support small enterprises is the source from which the sweetness of this trend emanates, from which we have come to see vivid and successful models, spanning the country’s geography, to testify that our youth are competent, and that their aspirations have begun to emerge from the space of government jobs, to touch work Free, and this in itself is a strong and explicit indication that the Emirati citizen despite the change in the pattern of life, and given that the government has borne the burdens of social changes, and the well-being that accompanied it in all joints, the citizen has mastered the fact that he is the happiest person on earth, but this happiness It did not prevent young people from searching for more general avenues in the search for social welfare, entering into business, and a person’s sense of the value of what he spends in life. He is most pleased with him when he feels the value of what he provides, the impact of the money he earns, as well as the experience he acquires while practicing work. Commercial, and it touches people with experience, builds relationships other than those in the fields of government work, all of this makes young people real partners in commercial construction, and in expanding the economic renaissance in the country, and youth will become elements of strength and resilience to the economy, and pegs that raise the ceiling of wealth. Its economic advantage, and its ability to confront the economic dislocations facing the world; Because there is no strong economy, except behind it are experienced economists who grasp the twists of the economic machine, directing it in the right direction, that serves the interests of their country, shields it from shocks and shakes, and supports it with strength and rigor, so that it becomes a rock of performance in the face of the misfortunes and the consequences.

Today, when we witness the rising projects in the Emirates, and we see our youth standing firmly behind their businesses, we feel proud, and we cherish these young people, who commemorate the biography of their parents and grandparents in the commercial work.