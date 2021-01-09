Although we like it better, the story is not so much about human courage as about cowardice. Especially in politics. Stefan Zweig tells it in his famous Fouche: “The fault of the French revolutionaries is not drunk with blood but with bloody words.” Later, when the people ask for a guillotine, “the caudillos lack the courage to refuse; they have to guillotine not to deny their talk about the guillotine. ” And this is the history of Trumpism and of truth in politics, a history that contains falsehoods, hatred and resentment until it explodes, even when the fainthearted who legitimize an evident system of fanaticism do not dare to back down and tell the truth so as not to lose. “Popular favor.” The mob that stormed the Capitol believed that electoral fraud had taken place, not the Republican senators who consciously encouraged a lie.

