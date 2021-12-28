Christmas is not only about gifts, it also involves good deeds, and a streamer knew how to combine both by paying his parents’ mortgage in a surprising way.

Cody ‘Xposed’ Burnett, a Canadian content creator with more than 7 years of experience on platforms such as Twitch, was responsible for this beautiful action that was portrayed on video.

With his savings, the streamer decided to give his parents a gift they will never forget, as it freed them from a great debt, and their reaction is priceless.

My parents have worked extremely hard to give my brothers and I am incredible childhood growing up. Today thanks to the support of you all I was able to pay off their mortgage. pic.twitter.com/3RHqt3SFOI – Xposed (@Xposed) December 25, 2021

Cody suddenly handed a letter to his mother who, after reading it, could not contain her tears due to her son’s good deed.

According to the 25-year-old streamer, the mortgage payment was in gratitude for the incredible childhood they gave him and his brother, so this was the best way to show them his love.

Xposed received a lot of positive feedback on your tweet; however, that of the youtuber Roman atwood It was the one that attracted the most attention.

According to Cody himself, the work of this content creator inspired him to do similar things, taking as an example a video where Roman gives a Corvette to his father.

The streamer’s numbers

Xposed He has a total of 425,000 followers on Twitch and 200,000 on his YouTube channel, where he usually uploads content dedicated to virtual slot machines.

As these are videos that encourage gambling, everything that you upload is aimed at 18 and over, but that hasn’t stopped its community from growing impressively.

Would you spend your savings to pay off your parents’ debts? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks for more news.