Zacatecas.- Impressive Photos have emerged today from various communities of zacatecas in which today due to the intense frost with which the towns woke up.

Although the Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) had already forecast frost and freezing temperatures for the state of Zacatecas, the thermometer surprised everyone by reaching -10°C (minus ten degrees Celsius below zero) during the early hours of this Friday.

The postcards taken by the inhabitants of Melchor Ocampo, Mazapil, Enrique Estrada, Villa de Cos and Francisco Murgia They did not wait because the frosts that were present were worthy of being photographed.

It was in Francisco Murgia where he registered today’s lowest temperaturethis being -10 degrees, which caused long ice floes to hang from roofs, trees and completely frozen crops.

The low temperatures were also felt today in the rest of the state of Zacatecas, although not with the same intensity as in the mountainous areas.

In the municipalities of Zacatecas and Guadalupeits immediate neighbor, today the thermometer reached 2°C and 3°C, respectively.

Despite the frosts and temperatures of up to -10°C that were registered today in Zacatecas, these were not the coldest in Mexico, since in the neighboring state of Durango and in Chihuahua the thermometer dropped even more.

WEATHER FORECAST ON JANUARY 28 AND 29 IN ZACATECAS

For tomorrow Saturday and Sunday, the weather in Zacatecas Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are forecast and temperatures will rise a little, with the minimum expected being -5 to 0 °C, although these could still lead to some frosts.

Conagua weather forecast for the municipality of Zacatecas, state capital, for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. (Capture)

For the capital of Zacatecasthis Saturday maximum temperatures of 15°C and a minimum of 8°C are forecast, in addition to cloudy skies and gusts of wind of up to 50 km/h (kilometers per hour).