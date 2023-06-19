After the beginning of the ‘good season’ punctuated by a strong instability of the weather, summer should explode in the next few days with the first real heat. This is where nutrition becomes a fundamental part of dealing with high temperatures, sultry heat and the risk of dehydration in the best possible way. The General Directorate for Hygiene and Food Safety and Nutrition – Office 5 ‘Nutrition and information to consumers’ of the Ministry of Health has drawn up a decalogue 2023 ‘E…stay ok with nutrition’

Here is the decalogue: 1) Respect the number and times of meals, without skipping breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal, it comes after several hours of fasting, it provides “fuel” for the whole day and favors a lower caloric intake in the following hours.

2) Consume 5 servings of seasonal fruit and vegetables and don’t neglect dried fruit and yoghurt, preferably without added sugar. Yogurt, together with fruit, can become an excellent snack. Dried fruit (almonds and walnuts), rich in ‘good’ fats, minerals and fibres, should be eaten in moderation as they provide calories.

3) Prepare the dishes imaginatively, varying the food even in the colours. The color of foods is given by substances with an antioxidant action (vitamins, polyphenols, etc.): the more the colors vary, the more complete their intake.

4) Moderate the consumption of elaborate dishes rich in fat and reduce condiments. In hot weather, the body consumes less energy, so it is useful to moderate calories, choosing a method of cooking that does not alter the supply of minerals and vitamins (for example, steam). Among the condiments, prefer olive oil which is rich in substances with an antioxidant action.

5) Give preference to fresh, easily digestible foods rich in water. This rule must be followed in particular when eating a “packed” lunch, not exaggerating with salty or sugary snacks.

6) Consuming an ice cream or a smoothie can be an alternative to the mid-day meal. When replacing a meal, ice cream or a milkshake should be included in the daily nutritional intake.

7) Avoid full meals for both lunch and dinner during holiday stays. Since it is more frequent to eat both lunch and dinner away from home, choose balanced single dishes on one of the two occasions that can provide the necessary nutrients. Some of the possible combinations are pasta with legumes or meat/fish/eggs with vegetables.

8) Consume a little salt and prefer the iodized one. The thyroid affects many body functions and needs the right daily intake of iodine, which can be guaranteed by consuming 5 grams of iodized salt.

9) Respect the food storage methods. Respect for the cold chain (thermal bag for picnics) is important for food safety. Foods stored for a long time risk nutritional decay and/or contamination by microorganisms.

10) Drink at least 1.5 liters of water a day, moderating the consumption of drinks with added sugars. In the summer, minerals are lost with increased sweating and perspiration. It is particularly important for the elderly to drink independently of the thirst stimulus to avoid dehydration.