Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a young man to pay an amount of 10,000 dirhams to another young man in compensation for insulting him through the social networking program “WhatsApp”, noting that the defendant inflicted moral damage on the plaintiff, in the form of hurting his feelings, harming him and his reputation.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit demanding that another be obligated to pay him a compensation of 100,000 dirhams, in addition to judicial fees and expenses, noting that the defendant insulted him using the means of information technology “WhatsApp” by sending him an audio recording containing the phrases (and yes Manliness and yes education, I warn you not to call again), and the defendant was convicted of that incident under a penal ruling that fined him 3000 dirhams and obligated him to pay the due fee.

For its part, the court confirmed, in the merits of the ruling, that the text of Article 293 of the Civil Transactions Law stated that an infringement on a third party’s freedom, honor, honor, reputation or position is considered a moral damage that is included in the compensation calculation and is subject to the oversight of the Court of Cassation. Determining the damage and estimating the compensation for it is one of the issues of reality that the trial court is independent of, as long as the law does not require that certain criteria be followed for its estimation.

The court pointed out that what is established in the papers from reading the penal judgment is the defendant’s conviction for insulting the plaintiff in a manner that offends his honor and consideration, and has caused him moral damage represented in hurting and hurting his feelings, and harming him and his reputation, pointing to the existence of a causal relationship between the error and the damage, what the defendant is Legally obligated to compensate the plaintiff for those damages, and the court ordered the defendant to pay the complainant an amount of 10,000 dirhams, with fees and expenses.



