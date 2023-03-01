For Bibiana, who begins a

new cycle and that deserves everything.

And finally Tesla will install its factory in Nuevo León. After two video calls between President López Obrador and the businessman Elon Musk, It confirmed what the president himself had tried to avoid, that the main manufacturer of electric cars invest in that state, arguing something that was not true: the lack of water for a company of that magnitude.

From the Foreign Ministry, where the undersecretary played a fundamental role Martha Delgado together with all the team that leads Marcelo Ebrard, and from the state of New Lion, It was made known that this company needed little water, that it was treated and that in this sense there is a surplus in the state, but also, Tesla will build its own treatment plant. Water was not an issue, it was the government’s decision to direct that investment politically.

A huge flow of money and that means much more than the construction of a plant that will produce a million electric vehicles per year: it implies the multiplication in different parts of the country of companies that will serve to supply that plant and in the future much more, because Tesla ranges from automotive vehicles to the aerospace industry (which has already achieved significant development in Queretaro and the Shallows). Additionally, it is an important step in a process in which we are far behind due to institutional myopia: the transition towards mobility that increasingly uses clean and non-fossil energy.

This is very good news, but it demonstrates the unreasonable way in which many economic decisions are made, based more on occurrences or perceptions far removed from current reality than on serious studies. raise that Tesla could not settle in New Lion was simply foolish and to argue that this was so because of the lack of water it was not even knowing how these types of plants work. Adding that investments of this type had to stop going north to concentrate on the southeast ignores the demands imposed by the so-called nearshoring, the need to have nearby markets (the Tesla plant in Santa Catarina will be six hours from road from its headquarters in Austin, Texas) and skilled labor.

Unfortunately in the southeast of the country there is no investment, except in the hotel zone of the Riviera Maya and Cancun, in none of that. The conditions for investment must be created, they cannot be decreed. And having rejected Tesla’s investment would have done the country even more damage than the cancellation of NAIM or the Constellation Brands plant in Mexicali.

But all this also has a political reading. NAIM or the Mexicali brewery could be canceled because this administration was at the height of its political power. Today it is not like that. Four years with little economic growth, three years of a very badly attacked pandemic, with security in question, and with increasing confrontations with the White House and different centers of power in the United States and Canada, leave much less room for manoeuvre.

What happened yesterday morning is difficult to explain. First, President López Obrador justified Tesla’s investment, which fortunately will be carried out, using all the arguments that he used a few days ago to say that the federal government would not authorize it in Nuevo León, as if last week had not existed. .

Then without express question in between, he launched himself against the State Department for the statement that the United States government made public on Monday supporting the wishes of a electoral system democratic and autonomous in Mexico, indirectly supporting the mobilization on Sunday in the city.

In a declarative whirlwind, the president went against the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, against the main international media, against the protesters on Sunday, he spoke of international conspiracies and assured that the United States is not a democracy, because it is a country whose political system is dominated by the oligarchy and that in Mexico the people govern. Of course, he said that in all this the president biden and the White House they had nothing to do with it, that it was a perversion of the State Department, as if it were independent of the president on whom it reports directly.

But the issue goes even further. since he was arrested Genaro Garcia Luna and even more so after the sentence derived from his trial, here we have said that this government does not understand that the threat is directed directly against this administration. In the past there may have been other García Lunas, but when the DEA or the Department of Justice talk about this process, they are referring to the present, to the opiate and fentanyl crisis that had not even started when García Luna was an official.

They can celebrate it now, but the truth is that the pressure for fentanyl trafficking is not for the officials of the past but for the current ones and with the same discretion with which they acted against garcia moon action can be taken tomorrow against any current official.

Yesterday the Department of Justice once again insisted on the extradition of Ovid Guzman and they do not take their finger off the line regarding Rafael Caro Quintero. That is the sword of Damocles that hangs over the current administration. Perhaps it is one of the reasons that, after wanting to condition Tesla’s investment, they have finally folded their hands.