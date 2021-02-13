And win again. Luis Aragonés, like him match by match de Simeone, left for the history of Atlético and Spanish football his particular vision of what this sport is: winning, winning, winning and winning and winning again … Luis, like Cholo, has been one of the most important people of an Atlético that in Granada must apply the theory of Sage of Hortaleza. The rojiblanco team drew last day against Celta and their rivals took advantage of that puncture, so both from Chamartín and from Camp Nou see the comeback possible to the leaderfollow the game live on AS.com).

An Atlético whose position remains one of privilege: five points ahead of Madrid (with two games less) and eight points over Barça (with one less). But for others it has already begun to show signs of weakness. And we already know that faith moves mountains. That’s why winning in Granada it will have a double value: for the points and for the psychological. But he will have to work hard and suffer.

Aaron and Kenedy, in yesterday’s Granada training session.

GRANADA CF



Above, every week the Madrid club encounters a new setback. In this it has been confirmed that he will play the Champions League against Chelsea at home in Bucharest. What was missing. In health, at least, there have been no more positives for coronavirus. The list of casualties is still long. Simeone recovers Carrasco, who will start, and takes Hermoso, that with only one training session can enter the eleven because Giménez falls due to injury. The Belgian will act as right lane, so Marcos Llorente will advance his position, to where it does the most damage. Kondogbia will be headline again and up Luis Suárez will try to continue his streak. Against Celta he touched two balls and scored two goals.

Without Luis Suárez or Soldado, the focus is on Kenedy

Granada has already managed to get among the notable of our League. Based on work and doing things well, consistently, which is never easy. Diego Martínez’s team has 30 points and European positions within reach again. At home he has played eleven games, with six wins, three draws and two losses. Only Valladolid and Barça managed to win in their fiefdom. Warned is Atleti, who will have to improve in defense. Otherwise you will have trouble. Granada have scored 16 goals in those eleven games. Only in two did he not score: Barcelona and Celta.

The spotlights have taken them two that will not be there today due to injury, Luis Suárez and Soldado, but Kenedy hurts by the end. They are on a roll and Atlético will have a problem there, right now when it seems that it is a team like the rest and not superlative in defense. Granada behind does have more problems. He has a rojiblanco player, Nehuén, and we will see if it is the owner. Both teams do damage in the areas, although in the middle there will be battle. LaLiga enters a decisive phase. And winning again is the vitamin that a somewhat diminished Atlético now needs.