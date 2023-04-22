In this world there are people like Pocholo Martínez-Bordiú and people like Juan Crisóstomo de Olóriz, an eighteenth-century Cistercian monk famous —famous is a saying— for having written one of the most accurate titles in the history of our letters: Annoyances from human treatment. Just a few years ago, it was republished by a small publisher in Tarragona, with a cover in which, congruently, a thistle figured prominently. It is also congruent with the Lenten character of Olóriz that the reissue had little success: on occasions, when I have wondered about the diminished impact of this book, I have only been able to answer that perhaps its content is redundant. “The treatment of men”, writes Olóriz, “is a road strewn with thorns that sting, populated with thistles that torture, surrounded by dangers that frighten and paved with havoc that threatens.” These are things that, after all, we are all learning little by little. And with the mortifying extra of knowing that we are not usually much sweeter to others either.

This is life, why not run away? Solitude, the countryside, a retired existence or erudite misanthropy have a very select prestige: Montaigne in his tower, Fray Luis next to his garden or Machiavelli with his classics seem to embody a superior freedom. The very difficulty of solitude has something of asceticism that purifies and improves us: if the Carthusians pride themselves on their parvus numerus, secular philosophy knows the demands of cultivating our garden. “Court contempt” is as old as the first man who felt, at the contact of social life, how the heart —the phrase is Chamfort’s— can only become calloused or break. And it has the exact same age as the “village praise”: if our baroques speak of retirement as “the high goal I aspire to”, our modern ones simply want to learn “to be chaste and to be alone”. The escape to the countryside, in short, has been able to fascinate people as diverse as the hippies or the Luddite sects, the English “farm gentlemen” who raise chickens and, of course, all those financiers who want to be rich at fifty only to be bored in Tuscany or the Bahamas ever since. Recently, with the pandemic, we are still witnessing the so-called Great Resignation. It is not a difficult temptation to understand: what seems better? Waiting for the 27 bus every morning or greeting the arrival of dawn? Manage third-party medical leave or play beekeeping?

Every two or three months I tell my friends that I’m going to retire to the country and every two or three months my friends show their opinion in the most hurtful way possible: tearing themselves apart in chorus. I must admit that, after visiting places like San Marino, Girona or Trinidad and Tobago in four weeks, perhaps one does not seem to have Olóriz’s vocation for the cloister. But in the countryside —in the countryside of Extremadura— I have read a lot and I have written a lot, perhaps because the countryside is not what it used to be either: there is hot water, books that arrive in a day or two, apps to identify snakes and sushi or zumba courses on-line. José Jiménez Lozano spoke to me, in his town, of “the peace of thought”, and said he lived in the 17th century with some filming in the 21st. Bobin lived in the country. Even Valentí Puig has long since gone into the region.

In short, the dream of leading a more modest life is still a legitimate ideal, as is the existential whim of simply dying of disgust alone and not surrounded by kids. But perhaps you have to take it – if you are not of retirement age – with some caution. Not surprisingly, the desire to leave the world is as old as the experience of laughing at those who want to leave it. Du Bellay praises village life in beautiful verses, but fleeing the village has been one of the most consistent human efforts. Horacio praises bucolicism, but puts it in the mouth of a usurer: as if Rouco Varela were commenting on a Versace collection. And when Sancho tempts Don Quixote to go “to the fields, dressed as shepherds”, he does it because, dead with grief, he wants to turn on his madness for the last time. Whoever has the arcadian temptation today can be vaccinated forever with the hipster by Daniel Gascon. So what to do? To go or not to go? In the end, it remains to be seen if the most classic lesson is not the escape from the world, but rather the acceptance—resigned, annoying—that the world is usually right against us. And for this reason it is not bad to always postpone the withdrawal further and further back. Perhaps until that day when we realize that the world is going to withdraw from us—oh—before we withdraw from it.