With only four days to go to the end of this abrupt League championship, the long-suffering fans of Real Valladolid are divided at this point into two groups: optimists and pessimists. Some are in green, others in black; some only see darkness in the midst of darkness, and at the same time there are those who glimpse rays of light in a dawn, yes, still threatened by the storm. By nature, I have always placed myself in the first group, that of those who believe. Yes, I am aware that the heart pulls me more than the head, but I also know that battles can be won with the heart.

Real Valladolid has the most complicated calendar of all the teams immersed in the fight for permanence (Valencia, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Atlético) but I also have the feeling that Real Valladolid is capable of reaching its best level when it faces teams of a larger entity and when it is most demanded. The attitude and football of the last 25 minutes against Athletic and the match against Betis should be the reference that marks the new path of Pucela, a brave, responsible and also courageous team. The waters descend murky on the banks of the Turia, in Valencia they catalog the final match and it is in this set where Pucela will have to play his winning cards, which he has.

Do we have a goal? Look at Weissman. Do we have creativity? Look at Roque Mesa and Míchel. Do we have strength in defense? There I understand the doubts, but with Joaquín in the aid of El Yamiq and Javi Sánchez, and the entry little by little of Olivas, well, we are gaining something. Real Valladolid is one point above descent and that gives us an advantage in this four-game league. Have the most complicated schedule, yes, but not the worst squadWith all due respect to Eibar, Huesca, or Elche, which is true, they are showing they have a big heart and it is helping them to maintain hope.

So for all this I want to believe, and have as much heart or more than the rest. Even if more important than my optimism, or that of any fan, will have to be the conviction and faith of the players and the coach. If you believe and have the weapons, put your heart into it, and you will surely win. Now tell me, whose are you, the optimists or the pessimists?