Yes, another arms fair; hand on heart, I promise you no more after this, well, for now. But those arms fairs are so interesting – not so much about new weapon systems, but about who is there. You will recall that two weeks ago, the Riad’s weapons exhibit housed 75 American weapons factories, even though President Biden had vowed to cut down on weapons to Saudi Arabia as punishment for the war in Yemen and the Khashoggi murder. But given Ukraine, the extensive Russian presence there in the Saudi exhibition hall was even more spicy.

Today the maritime arms fair of Doha, Qatar. No Russians here, and for that matter no producers from Saudi Arabia or the Emirates. American companies and Iran, of course. IRAN! In an Arab Gulf state, very close to the US, which hosts some ten thousand US military personnel at the headquarters of US air force operations in the region. In pictures I saw the Iranian pavilion with on the counter models of those speedboats that the Revolutionary Guards use in the Gulf to challenge American warships. You just have to dare.

“Iran is the greatest threat to maritime stability in the Gulf region,” said a US government spokesman, who also recalled the multiplicity of US sanctions and arms embargoes against Iran. Guardsman Hossein Salami, always good for open provocation, in turn warned America and Israel that they have a “best before date”.

But Qatar considers Iran – with which it shares a large gas field – less dangerous than the neighboring Arab Gulf states of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Think back to 2017, when those three states plus Egypt (the self-proclaimed anti-terror quartet) declared a total blockade of Qatar with so many demands that it amounted to the self-emancipation of Emir Tamim. That was a repeat of the moves of 2014. In 1996 there was already a failed coup d’état involving again the three Gulf states mentioned. They don’t like the Qatari leadership because of its warm contacts with revolutionary forces: not only Shia Iran, but also the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood, while the opposing side sees both as scary terrorist gangs. I refer you to a series of podcasts by the British defense think tank Rusi, Mind the Gulf†

The blockade of 2017 was unwinnable for the perpetrators. Qatar is tiny (more than 300,000 citizens), but super rich because of its gas and oil, and therefore popular. With close ties to America, and other western countries. Last year Saudi Arabia and others made peace with Emir Tamim more or less gruntingly. But Qatar is certainly not reassured that they are not going to try again. Out of self-preservation, the emirate has long sought to make itself indispensable as an international mediator – between the Taliban and the US, between Israel and Hamas and yes, between the US and Iran. It is convinced that the Gulf region can only become stable if some common security system can be agreed upon, including Iran. So that everyone can just call each other if something threatens to get out of hand again.

Qatar now hopes that America’s return to the nuclear deal with Iran can provide the impetus for this. Europe’s foreign minister called that moment “very close” on Saturday. I’m curious. In any case, it will not be up to Qatar.

Caroline Roelants is a Middle East expert and separates the facts from the hype here every week.