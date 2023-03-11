Mexico City.- A “scare” was taken inside the National Medical Center “La Raza” of the IMSSthis Friday, March 10, when they believed that a newborn was missing or stolen.

As soon as they noticed the absence, they activated the “Code Pink”, which led to the immediate closure of all accesses to that medical center located in Azcapotzalco, in Mexico City.

The news quickly spread on social media networks, leaving the question of what had happened to the baby.

Fortunately, the Mexican Social Security Institute reported through a bulletin that the baby was found with his mother inside some offices within the same hospital.

In the bulletin, the IMSS explains that the mother was trying to leave with her newborn baby without carrying out the corresponding procedure.

The nursing staff, seeing neither the baby nor the mother, immediately asked for the “Code Pink”, and in seconds all the accesses were closed at the “La Raza” National Medical Center and an intense search began for all the areas.

It was at the Social Work Headquarters, on the first floor of the hospital, where they found the baby in his mother’s arms, it was added.

After the matter was clarified, the “Código Rosa” was deactivated and people were now able to enter and leave the “La Raza” hospital.

It was added that the IMSS staff guided the mother of the family to discharge the child without further problems… or scares.