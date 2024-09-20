And when he woke up, he dragon was still there (The tale shorter than the historyby Augusto Monterroso).

And paraphrasing Monterroso, we could say… Yes, the dragon was still there, the dragon of the corruptionof the prepotency; the dragon of the nepotismof the ignoranceof the povertyof the violence and above all, the dragon of the fears disguised as apathy or indifference.

And when he woke up, the dragon was still there, the dragon of the simulationof the demagogythe lie and the deception.

Yes, the dragon was still there and will remain there as long as we continue to ignore it, believing we live in that alternate reality in which we take refuge to avoid facing the true reality that we are forced to transform.

As long as we Mexicans are not fully prepared to face this reality, as long as we continue to follow this thousand-headed dragon, the changes we aspire to for Mexico will continue to be a utopia.

And we will continue to settle for that fantasy Mexico that, in the absence of the courage to recognize our faults, our errors, our apathy and fears, we will continue the same, harboring our errors and our frustrations.

It is time for change, it is time to make an effort, it is time to seek the unity that will help us dignify Mexico.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to defeat that nefarious dragon.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. September 20, 2024.

