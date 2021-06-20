Well, if the hope was that many things would change after the election, it would be better to realize that this will not happen. On the contrary, judging by the recent remarks of a presumed president with an attitude of great ostentation of power, it will be difficult to turn the course the country was taking. Reconsiderations are not on López Obrador’s agenda, they are almost impossible, despite the fact that some of his policies have already given proof, many proofs of being wrong and that, in the end, they will end up harming Mexicans. He even allows himself the luxury of announcing constitutional reforms that leave us perplexed and that he trusts will succeed because, despite not having the qualified majority that he needs, they will walk with the “support” of some opposition bench, which is already clearly outlined with the appointment of the PRI coordinator in the chamber, Rubén Moreira, proven to be inclined to follow the lines of the Morenoites. So believing that there will be a brake on presidential omnipotence could remain in limbo, waiting for any nonsense or many more that come from the National Palace.

As if that were not enough, nothing changes in the discourse, except to continue exacerbating social differences, polarization – friends or enemies – in which everyone falls, criticizes, expresses opinions and continues to mark the talks practically everywhere. Now even the clash with his disapproving position to a “middle class” that, he says, does not understand it, that is carried away by conservative opponents and that is “selfish” when thinking about aspirations and individual improvement. This is how the president interprets his more than resounding failure – undoubtedly the one that hurt the most – in the loss of mayoralties in Mexico City. Bad omens for a succession designed for a talented Claudia Sheinbaum who has not known or who already did not know how to build herself. And of Ebrard, at the moment better not to mention, considered until recently sesame and solver of all the important problems of the country, today he is heading not only towards being one of the worst foreign ministers that Mexico has had, which seeks to be rescued based on from buying vaccines and sticking to an amorphous foreign policy, meaningless, applauding dictatorships and extremely ductile to the migration problems in which the new US government is already beginning to squeeze. And, worst of all, the political culprit of the incident on the fateful line 12, although now ridiculously they want to hold even Calderón responsible for it, instead of clearly pointing out the favorite “big businessman” of the regime that built it. Presidential Ebrard or Sheinbaum? Not at all, we can say today. At least that says reason.

We are already seeing each other in Mexico in the following years. The control of the simple majority, that yes, by the president, will give out the budget of the rest of his management totally to his liking. Nothing to do. The deputies will follow the provisions “to the letter” and this leads to the continuation of their social programs, some frankly clientelistic and, of course, their “magnificent” works. In case we have not realized, or what to think, that in this six-year term new roads and highways will be built, or that large-scale plans are carried out to solve the serious problems of national infrastructure. And if it is about security, everything will continue with the same terms of tolerance to the organized crime movement (no “bullets”), whatever it does, and the participation of a National Guard that, paraphrasing the president, “does not just to be born ”and it is already moving towards total, full and blatant militarization, so it will be better for everyone to defend themselves as best they can and for each entity or municipality to make do with what they have.

Now imagine what awaits us in Jalisco. The “rebel” governor Enrique Alfaro is getting ready for his interview this week with the president. Crucial issue, it is said, the supply of water, and indeed there is no way that without federal support some work can be carried forward, of those that have been stopped and questioned, or even left unfinished in the past, and that today would be palliative for a crisis that is now not far away, especially for the metropolitan area of ​​the Jalisco capital. And of the participations? It will be necessary to see what is achieved since many state governments will already be in the hands of the Morenoites and at least there will be no justification for falling into inequities. However, it should not be ruled out that Alfaro still wields the sword of reform in the fiscal pact and, on the other hand, the president may not lose sight of the fact that the Citizen Movement has been turning into an opposition quite worth taking seriously.

Adapting to everything, even a bad government, is a good quality of the human being and of society. The thing is done and, in case we lack encouragement, we must not wait for a miracle or a true transformation, at least mentally, in the conduct of the country. We already have something, but we have to cheer ourselves up … at least for what we lack.

Miguel Zarate Hernandez

miguel.zarateh@hotmail.com

Twitter: @MiguelZarateH