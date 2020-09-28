No politician has forgotten the pictures from Gorleben. People who dig under train tracks, chain themselves to concrete pillars, are pushed off the street by police officers or water cannons. They are always there when it comes to searching for a nuclear waste repository. And when this enters a decisive phase for the first time on Monday, when names of regions that are suitable for a repository are mentioned for the first time, then there could be many new Gorleben. So it is already feared in politics: that the spirit of resistance will awaken again, first locally, then nationwide.

The worries are justified. The search for a repository will be a tough test for politicians. 1900 Castors with highly radioactive waste have to go underground. They are unpopular around the 16 camps in Germany, mostly at old nuclear power plant sites. Who can blame people for it? Nobody wants the shiny scrap in their neighborhood permanently, not even deep underground. The garbage is scary. And where the castors are now, they can’t stay forever. The permits for many of the interim storage facilities will expire in the next decade.

The search for a repository could become a hot election issue

When the general election is due in a year’s time, the preselection in the search for a repository could become a hot topic in the election campaign. The states and municipalities, the politicians in the constituencies, they are concerned anyway. There is Bavaria, where the CSU and Free Voters wrote in the coalition agreement in 2018 that the Free State was not a suitable location. Just a few days ago, the minister of the environment, Thorsten Glauber, questioned the search again and cynically referred to Gorleben. That is a finished mine. Then there are members of the Landtag and Bundestag who repeatedly express themselves freely according to the motto: “Everywhere, just not here”. And from the east you can also hear that they don’t want to build a repository for West German nuclear waste.

The process deserves a chance – because it is the only chance for the shiny scrap. A search of this kind, which determines the best possible location in the consensus of the 16 countries, which should scientifically and transparently explain why regions are eligible or not, has not yet existed on this scale. Unlike in Gorleben’s time, the question is no longer for and against nuclear energy. The nuclear phase-out is sealed, the last German nuclear power plant will be shut down in 2022. The search can end the nuclear age in Germany – if it goes well.

Federal politicians will also have to explain the results

The laws that regulate searches today have already been wrestled for years. Some countries tried to exclude the rocks in their subsurface from the search. Citizens’ groups and environmental associations rejected the compromise, the political consensus is fragile. If countries are pulling out that do not want the rubbish underground, how should district administrators and mayors explain to their neighbors how they feel about the search for a repository? But what would the alternative be? The long history of Gorleben shows that decisions made in back rooms are not permanent.

The shortcoming of the search could be its transparency. It is unlikely that all decisions will be transparently substantiated. It will not always be possible to publish the necessary data if private owners and companies block themselves. Politicians have long known about the problem. If people look at blackened passages instead of finding out why their house is covered by a suitable layer of clay, if they are forced into narrow participation formats, acceptance will decline rapidly.

Federal politicians will also have to put themselves in the front row and have to defend their tough compromise where the anger is boiling, in town halls and town halls, in the regions it hits.

Nuclear waste affects us all. Because it is all of us garbage.