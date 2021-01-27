It contains an intention or it is a pure and casual gesture only he knows. But that the bow that the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, always wears, transmits and ‘complements’ his speech in Congress. Public life – and, why not, anyone’s life – is a sphere in which knowing how to communicate is very valuable. But be quiet, you won’t always have to talk. With the label, that is, the items chosen to wear and how they are worn on each occasion, you can say more than with a thousand pages of speech.

«It is not the same that you show up at the office with a striped tie as with one with psychedelic drawings; dressing serves to distinguish yourself from others, as well as to transmit ideological positions ». This is how Umberto Eco, an Italian philosopher and communication scientist, warned, one of the great scholars of science who reads messages, not between the lines, but between the seams. This is not new, right. But it is current as never before and, in its sophistication, it is becoming more and more fascinating.

For example, just a week ago, during the inauguration of the President of the United States many words, but many others were not said. The symbols seen in the ceremony through the label were as protagonists as the leaders.

Biden’s other speech



It was said a lot that Biden became the first leader to take the oath dressed from head to toe by an American designer, the iconic Ralph Lauren. «We return to the tradition and bipartisanship», The experts translated. And along with the classic blue, the purple that enveloped the presence of Kamala Harris caught the eye. «A color that results from adding red and blue (Republicans and Democrats) and that spoke of concord and return to dialogue. Gone would be the white used in their suits, following in the wake of Hilary Clinton, who winked at the identity color of suffragettes. The new first lady later wore a matching silk wool dress embroidered with the flowers of all states from the country to symbolize union, a work signed, in addition, by a Uruguayan designer, who emigrated to New York “, notes Diana Rubio, PhD in Communication, specialized in etiquette and political protocol and director of the Mediterranean Institute for Protocol Studies (IMEP) . “Nothing is accidental,” he says.

“The new formations have completely eliminated from the collective imagination the image of the politician associated with the suit jacket and tie”

Ruth Gómez from travesedo | doctor in communication uma

The Spanish panorama does not detract from a good analysis either. “No one doubts that this government is very concerned about the image,” says Rubio. Hence, it escapes him, for example, that a few days ago “the face of the pandemic” of the Government, Pedro Simón, appeared “with a three-day beard, a worn sweater and more haggard. For me he spoke of overflow, of chaos », he values.

It may not be anything new and that in Spain it is possible to flaunt a certain tradition in that sense, as recalled by Marina Fernández, spokesperson for the International School of Protocol, who claims the pioneering figure of Felipe González in these struggles, when he managed to corduroy jacket with elbow patches more is said about the political position of each one than the ballot at the polls. Even so, it is no less true that the diversity on the political board that Spain has experienced in recent years has animated the ‘conversation’ around etiquette.

Spain encourages ‘the conversation’



Ruth Gómez de Travesedo, PhD in Communication and professor at the University of Malaga, has investigated this non-verbal language of fashion in politics and clarifies: «I think that this concern is not something new, but now we are beginning to realize its importance, especially because the current political panorama is more convulsed and new formations have appeared that have completely eliminated from the collective imagination the image of the politician associated with the suit jacket and tie ».

In this subtle alphabet, not only the type of garment (jacket, jacket or cardigan), but also the color (with a great symbolic load according to each culture), the accessories (expensive jewelry or naked doll), hairstyles, shoes (heels, sports, casual), brands (expensive or popular) and ¡to the tissues!

«Spanish politicians have also used color on many occasions with strong symbolism, even transferring the identity color of their party to the dressing room, as Susana Díaz has done on numerous occasions with red on their jackets, or even Pedro Sánchez with some sweater. Red is from the PSOE, on the left, as well as blue is from the PP. There are match colors that are more difficult to incorporate into the wardrobe, such as the purple of the Podemos formation, which, in addition, also identifies with the feminist struggle; or the orange of Citizens. However, Inés Arrimadas or Irene Montero have winked at the colors of their party. In men it is more complicated, although ties are the complement chosen in most cases to introduce these colors ”, explains the doctor from Malaga.

About colorsIt should be noted that the president of the community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has also attracted attention for always wearing the colors of the Madrid flag when in his acts he coincides with the Prime Minister. And let’s not forget the yellow mask by Carmen Calvo in an act of mourning for the victims of Covid-19 “, says the IMEP expert while betting because it was not something intentional.

“The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, differentiates his appearance in institutional and party events with the use of the cobarta. In the former he always wears it and never in the latter »

Diana Rubio | protocol expert and director of imeP

On the tie and your message, Diana Rubio, makes you notice something. «The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, differentiates his appearance in institutional and party events using it only in the former and never in the latter ». The absence of her, along with two buttons unbuttoned used by Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox, is something «that some image experts have described as ‘alpha male’ symbol», Continues Gómez de Travesedo. About the color, by the way, Isabel Ayuso always wears the colors of the Madrid flag (white and red) when he coincides in an institutional act with Pedro Sánchez.

A question of class



In addition to the color, the type of fabric also hides strong symbolism. «It is not the same to wear silk, wool, corduroy or suede. Traditionally, the lower and middle classes wore clothes made of wool, linen or corduroy, so these tissues are linked more to the left. And when putting on shoes? Flat or heel? “In women especially, shoes ‘talk’ a lot. (…) The flat shoe puts us at the height of our adversary, but also that of the people. The high-heeled one distinguishes us, elevates us above the others, you tell your opponent: ‘here I am’, but at the same time you are also marking distances. That is why it is so important to adapt footwear to each situation ”, he explains.

Beyond politics, Marina Fernández highlights the use of this language that makes Mrs. Letizia. «Handles her image of queen consort in a masterful way, wearing pants at official events, launching a message of modernity and normality, or recycling models from one event to another, in a nod to sustainability, but also to the reality of the majority of Spanish women “, he points out. Rubio, if it is a question of getting it right, highlights Minister Yolanda Díaz.

With regard to the signature of the clothing, «the interesting thing in this case is to analyze whether it is a national design, whether it is high-end or mid-range, thus bringing the character closer to the citizen – Gómez de Travesedo values ​​- because it is not the same to wear an Armani suit or a Zara suit, for example. Also in this election, as seen in the North American example, there is coherence with the message. “Let us remember the ruling in this sense that Iglesias had when he appeared in a Zara suit after having criticized Amancio Ortega ad nauseam,” says the IMED protocol expert, who recalls that one should talk about etiquette, not only clothes, because this implies the way in which it is worn, dressed.

And, above all, attitude



In this sense, Susana diaz, the former president of the Junta de Andalucía, it is possible as an example if one attends to the numerous occasions in which she appeared with the shirt rolled up. The communication scientist from Malaga highlights this in her study: “One of the aspects that most worries politicians is to gain the trust of their audiences and, for this, they must show transparency. It’s like saying to the population… ‘Look, I do not have anything to hide‘. Showing the wrists is like the gesture that magicians make when they roll up their sleeves to show that they have nothing hidden up their sleeve. Furthermore, it also has another meaning. It is a gesture that denotes drive, desire to work. We roll up our sleeves when we ‘get down to business’ ”. Sánchez uses this resource quite a bit and outside our borders “Obama is, without a doubt, a clear example.” Not a bad idea for work environments. Is your CEO always rolled up and without a tie? Does your boss wear quirky Justin Trudeau socks? They may want to tell you something.

“I would highlight the use that Doña Letizia makes of her clothes to wink at the majority of Spanish women in their elections or to give a message of modernity and normality when she wears pants at official events”

marina fernández | international school of protocol

Mastering this discipline is an art and public figures can be noted for everyday life. «With the use of this symbology empathy is achieved through emotions; and they move the world “, believes Diana Rubio. Now, it must be borne in mind that it is not a matter of taste, but of codes.

‘Samson’ Churches



In other words, you may or may not like Iglesias’ hairstyle, but what is important is what he transmits. What does a non-verbal communication expert like the researcher from Malaga read? “There is no doubt that the ponytail of the vice president of the Government has become a feature that identifies, differentiates and defines him, to the point that many media have even affirmed that he would lose all his essence without his famous ponytail. Now with coconut and earrings, in the end it is more of the same. It could be interpreted as that, when removing the hair from the face, it shows more transparent or as a wink to the woman or simply as a political strategy to get media attention. If it is a strategy or coincidence … I do not know. What I do think is that her long hair (regardless of the collected one), sends a clear message to society and that is that Anyone prepared, no matter what they look like, can be up front of a political party ». And to you, what does the vice president’s bow say?