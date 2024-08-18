Vor „C’mon Billy“, der fünften Nummer, singt Sandra Hüller „Send His Love to Me“, und diesem Lied gibt die Regie die Inhaltsangabe „Billy at War“ bei. Von einem Billy war vorher nicht die Rede, und in „Send His Love to Me“ fällt dieser Name auch nicht. In der Bochumer Verknüpfung der Songs sind also der Geliebte, der in „C’mon Billy“ beim Namen genannt und in der zweiten Person angeredet wird, und der „lover“, von dem „Send His Love to Me“ in der dritten Person spricht, ein und dieselbe Person. Dass der Geliebte in den Krieg gezogen ist, legen die ersten beiden Verse nahe, wenn man ihre Ortsangabe geographisch und nicht metaphorisch versteht: „Lover had to leave me / to cross the desert plains.“ Der Vers „Send him home today“ ist der Appell aller Soldatenbräute. Dass die Sängerin sich dann allerdings selbst in der Wüste lokalisiert, wo ihr Haus eine Hölle und ihre Liebe eine Fessel werde, spricht eher dagegen, das Lied aus dem Jahr 1995 als prophetische Vorwegnahme des Irakkriegs zu deuten.

Umkehrung der Liebesbotschaft

„Send His Love to Me“: Der Titel klingt vertraut, weil die Liebesbotschaft, wie Christian Gerhaher dargelegt hat, der wichtigste Typus des Kunstliedes ist. Anders als beim Ständchen wird die geliebte Person nicht als Zuhörerin angesprochen; ein Bote muss das Liebeszeugnis überbringen, ein Täubchen oder der Wind. Auch bei PJ Harvey schaltet die Liebende solche vermittelnden Instanzen ein. Aber das Muster wird umgekehrt: Die Sängerin ersucht die guten Mächte darum, dass ihr die Liebe des fernen Geliebten zugestellt wird. Sandra Hüller sinkt auf die Knie. An wen richtet sich diese Unterwerfungsgeste, an den Fehlenden oder an die Autoritäten? Zuerst fleht die Verlassene zu Jesus, dann mobilisiert sie Vater und Mutter.

It doesn’t get any greener: Although violence appears to be the epitome of social cohesion, the message is hopeful. Jan Versweyveld

The audience is introduced to the parents in the song that precedes “Send His Love to Me”: “The Piano”. It is given the additional title “War at Home”. That is quite striking, but it is how the director introduces the main theme of war. The domestic war described in the song is of course a cold one, described from the perspective of the child, who is simultaneously excluded and locked in and is afraid that the state of latency will not last: “Daddy’s in the corner / rattling his keys / mummy’s in the doorway / trying to leave.”

The love triangle is dominated by indirect violence. Can this eerie atmosphere, created by precise construction, be brought to the stage? The choreography is limited to the routines of a schoolyard brawl. In pushing and kicking, lifting and throwing, the dancers are not tied to rigid roles, but the song’s deep uncertainty about how good and evil are distributed and what actually happened finds no expression. The banal egalitarianism of the crowd, in which everyone rubs up against everyone else and flirts with everyone else, does not provide any material for the family novel that PJ Harvey has reduced to a skeleton.

The keys remain silent

It may be a phantom pain of the educated middle class if one misses the visualization of the piano at this point in the opening premiere of a festival for genre-breaking musical theater. Overall, there is certainly too much illustration. But as it is, the “keys” remain silent, which not only represent the father’s house and car keys, but also the piano keys and the keys. The idea that the meaning of a work of art could be revealed through scenic illustration does not even occur to one.

How can it be that mom and dad, who are kept at a distance from each other during piano lessons, one in the corner, the other in the doorway, are then supposed to jointly take on the mission of being ambassadors of love in the footsteps of Jesus? As a viewer, you shouldn’t even ask such questions, because otherwise the fiction of biographical coherence as the supposed promise of the montage is immediately destroyed. In any case, it would only be credible in a novel by the Marquis de Sade that a person could experience the horrors that PJ Harvey sang about, one after the other, in a single life.

In an interview with the FAZ, Ivo Van Hove said in response to the question whether, as artistic director, he would also like to follow the political initiatives of his predecessors, such as the effort to find keynote speakers like Achille Mbembe, that there would be no “activist festival” under his leadership. “I am concerned that more and more violence is being used to assert one’s own interests. I cannot support that. I am against violence.” However, there is a lot of violence to be seen in his first production: the violence in the school and barracks yard appears to be the epitome of the social context, the sum of the complications that arise in the project of individual self-realization.

Here, the Queen of the Night passes every test of fire, water, air and earth: the dancers of the National Ballet of Marseille, led by the three-person collective (La) Horde, celebrate Sandra Hüller. Jan Versweyveld

However, nothing political can be derived from the martial genre painting. Although songs from the context of PJ Harvey’s confrontation with the imperial tradition of her homeland are included (“The Words That Maketh Murder”, “This Glorious Land”) and grainy images of street battles can be seen, one would not think that one can learn anything about the background to the latest news from England here.

The Ruhrtriennale calls itself a somewhat old-fashioned “Festival of the Arts”, but its director is not interested in what constitutes the art of the singer-songwriter and what could be brought to new effect using the means of the stage arts. PJ Harvey’s elliptical song art works with ciphers of the traumatic, which each listener adds to or dissolves in their own way. The collective supply of the audience with clichéd background images of gravestones and conflagrations is almost deliberately unattractive. It serves to direct all interest to the main character, the strong woman who survives every situation, no matter how unsavory, the star actress who is famous for seeking out extreme challenges and who here accepts being grabbed in the crotch from behind in her hooker costume just as unmoved as she sings against a pointlessly bombastically amplified band. And what does the soldier’s bride get? Everything she wants.