According to article 93 of the Income Tax Law (ISR), there are bank transactions for which taxes must be paidwhile others are exempt from them.

Movements of money between own accounts:

It is common to make transfers between our own bank accounts. However, we must be careful to prevent the SAT from registering them as additional income. The key is in the concepts what do we use when making these transfers.

Making transfers between our own accounts can be interpreted as new income, which can cause problems with the SAT.

For this reason, it is crucial to be able to prove the origin of the funds used in the transfer.

It is important to note that the SAT does not impose fines or penalties for making transfers between own accounts.

In the event that the SAT reviews your transfers, all you have to do is prove that they are transfers between your own accounts.

To verify that the transfers are between own accounts and do not constitute additional income, it is recommended to present the following documents:

– Bank account statements of both accounts involved in the transfer.

– Copy of the receipt where the amount of the transfer is specified.

– Details of the account where the deposit comes from.

– Form of payment used in the transfer.

– Transfer report number.

– Number and name of the bank account where the departure of the deposit is evidenced.

– Origin of the amount deposited.

It is important to highlight that the SAT has the ability to track some bank transfers in case of suspicion related to illegal activities.

For this reason, it is essential to be transparent with the concepts used in the transfers.

Words or phrases that refer to illegal activities, false names or illegal products should be avoided, as this could raise unnecessary suspicion.