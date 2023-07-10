He Service tax administration (SAT) establishes limits for cash deposits and withdrawals in bank accounts without the need for notification by the corresponding financial institutions. Many times it generates confusion, if as part of those amounts, the SAT considers batches or catalog sales.

These regulations are governed by the Law of income tax (ISR), and are specifically applied to cash, both in national and foreign currency, as well as cash deposits from checks issued to natural or legal persons.

Limit amount for cash deposits:

In the present year, the limit established for cash deposits in bank accounts is 15 thousand pesos. If the amounts of your deposits or withdrawals exceed this amount, your bank has the obligation to inform the SAT.

Taxes and audits:

It is important to keep in mind that banks are responsible for taxing the corresponding tax on cash deposits. In case of inconsistencies or amounts greater than 15 thousand pesosthe SAT can carry out an audit to investigate and clarify the origin of the resources.

Use of bank accounts for batches:

The SAT has officially confirmed that taxes are not charged for cash deposits made in banking institutions when it comes to certain payments or transactions. These include:

Expenses of parents and children.

Payments for products sold by catalog, such as cosmetics, kitchen utensils, household items, among others.

Tandas and personal loans.

“It is pertinent to clarify that all those deposits that are made for expenses from parents to children or vice versa, payments for catalog sale (cosmetics, kitchen and household utensils, essential oils, among others), batches or personal loans are not monitored, nor do they collect any type of tax,” says the SAT statement

Monthly information proposal:

The proposal to include in the 2022 Economic Package that banks provide information on cash deposits on a monthly basis, instead of annually, generated some confusion. However, so far, the SAT does not charge additional taxes for this type of deposit.

SAT audits:

The SAT performs approximately 10 thousand audits per year to review the information declared by taxpayers in relation to bank deposits received.

These audits allow the data provided by the financial institutions to be compared, which contributes to a more precise control.

It is essential to understand the tax implications and responsibilities associated with the use of bank accounts to carry out batches or other financial transactions.

Staying informed and complying with the regulations established by the SAT is essential to avoid future problems.

In Debate we will continue to touch on this type of topic in the Economy section, keep an eye on our publications.