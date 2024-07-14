A journey begins when you open the pages of a guidebook, a novel set in a certain place or a revealing cookbook. There are those who travel to eat and those who eat to survive a journey. In one way or another, markets, restaurants, street stalls… are a fundamental part of the itinerary. Therefore, when planning a route it is common to hear a “and what do we eat here?”. If we look at the gastronomy books in a bookstore, we will discover a series of references that go beyond the line of cookbooks and put us in a travel book capable of stimulating the appetite and the desire to discover. Here we go. To worlds where, if they don’t tell you beforehand, we wouldn’t know what they taste like:

First stop, Sweden. Beyond the famous meatballs (to be eaten) and smoked herring, what do we know about Swedish gastronomy? In 2022, the cook Nina Olsson wrote for Planeta Gastro, an endearing book that goes beyond the limits of a traditional recipe book: Nordic. Authentic traditional recipes to take home. In it we discover that smoked fish and tubers, potatoes are served on the country’s tables. hasselbackreindeer knuckle, reindeer stews, beetroot sauces… And that food is an inseparable part of the way of life. To convey this, the author travelled with photographer Sara Larsson with the idea of ​​going beyond making a standard recipe book: the aim was to show the importance of gastronomy as a way of relating. They certainly succeeded. The book is quite revealing.

Cover of ‘Nordic Cuisine’, by Nina Olsson (Editorial Planeta Gastro).

Second stop, New Orleans. Saying its name makes us happy with jazz melodies, but what about eating? What do they eat in the city on the Mississippi? When Matthew Scott wrote NOLA. The Kitchen of New Orleans (published by Col&col), he had it clear: “I want to take the reader on a trip with me to New Orleans, to transmit my experiences and my knowledge about its culture, its history and its cuisine. I want to share its essence (…) to reveal how essential and unique it is.” This passion for cooking is palpable on every page of this delightfully edited volume, where the recipes contain a small life story told from memory and emotion. In this way he reveals to us the heartbeat of his country through the famous fried green tomatoes with salsa. remoulade (with mayonnaise and mustard); fried chicken, the star dish of soul cuisine; pulled pork with cornbread or artichokes with crayfish; but he does not forget one of the hallmarks of his country, the cocktail: “New Orleans is not only the birthplace of jazz, but very probably also that of the cocktail. In fact, it is said that many were invented there,” writes the author, while revealing the recipe for the most popular cocktail in his country, the Hurricane.

Cover of ‘NOLA. The cuisine of New Orleans’, by Matthew Scott (Col&Col Editions).

Third stop, Copenhagen. This is one of those cities full of hygge (cozy places where people go to eat healthy food), balconies converted into herb gardens, restaurants with shared tables, menus made with local products and large doors and windows open to the scarce light of day. In this city, people eat an open sandwich called smørrebrød and rye breads, sprout salads, herrings and smoked meats. A zero-kilometre gastronomy that does not go unnoticed. But is there something beyond herrings and smoked meats? To find out, you have to open the pages of the book Copenhagen. Cult recipes (edited by Lunwerg). And you can begin to understand their gastronomic culture through their recipe book for every part of the day: from breakfast based on cinnamon buns or smoked herring; to lunches of shrimp omelettes, lamb hot dogs; to finish with desserts such as rhubarb pie with marzipan or cold buttermilk soup with strawberries and mini ginger biscuits.

Cover of ‘Cøpenhagen. ‘Cult recipes’, by Christine Rudolph and Susie Theodorou (Lunwerg Editores).

Fourth stop, Cuba. Thinking of a Cuban bite is like thinking of ropa vieja and fried plantains, but is there anything else in Cuban gastronomy? There are two books that show us that in Cuba there is a culinary world to discover. An authentic recipe book, made with what the land or the sea gives us, simple but very tasty bites. This is what is revealed Cuba! Recipes and stories from Cuban cuisine (Neo Person Editorial). The book was created with the eyes of photographer Dan Goldberg, writer Jody Eddy, and art director Andre Kuhn. “We worked together on this project for five years. We visited Cuba three times during the process of creating the book to document a place we have come to love (…) We ate well in Cuba, not because the restaurants were amazing, but because of the home-style cooking, made with simple ingredients and easy techniques,” wrote Jody Eddy in the prologue. The recipes in the book are interpretations of what the authors tasted on the island, the truth of family tables and the most authentic paladares (restaurants): tostones stuffed with lobster and cobo (sea snail), Caribbean hamburgers with black beans, ceviches like shrimp and scallops, chicken soup with dumplings plantain or fried snapper with green sauce. It is a book with wonderful anthropological photography, a portrait of Cuba that any Cuban recognizes as his own and lived. The book is a delight.

The stew (ajiaco) from Port-au-Prince is one of the dishes that can be found in the book ‘Cuba Gastronomy’, by Madelaine Vazquez Galvez and Imogene Tondre (Phaidon). Sidney Bensimon

Years later, the publishing house Phaidon published a voluminous book also dedicated to the island: Cuba Gastronomy by Madelaine Vázquez Gálvez and Imogene Tondre“The typical meal consists of rice and legumes, roasted or fried pork, cooked root vegetables, fried plantains, avocado salad, lettuce, tomato and a dessert, usually fruit jam. If meat is not available, rice and legumes are eaten with fried or scrambled eggs,” write the authors in the prologue of this voluminous book, which, to date, is one of the most complete manuals on Cuban gastronomy.

Sara Cucala is a writer, filmmaker and journalist specializing in gastronomy. Creator of one of the first gastronomy and travel blogs, she has written numerous books, coordinated the culinary content of TVE’s afternoon magazine and directed several films and documentaries. She is the founder and co-owner of the A Punto gastronomic bookstore and cooking school.

