In general, the Federal Electricity Commission tends to become a trend when citizens complain about electric energy, however, this time, CFE workers drew attention when they were caught ‘dancing’ on a security camera.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@perlina757’ account, who has thousands of followers, impacted everyone by showing an action by the employees of the social public company that provides electrical energy.

The CFE workers caught the attention of netizens after the user identified as Perla broadcast the security camera recording in which the employees’ actions were shown.

The video broadcast along with the description “CFE playing with my house camera” caused a stir because the eemployees during the work day had a small moment of joy and fun can completely change the day.

Since, the security camera captured the precise moment in which the group of workers were apparently carrying out their daily tasks. However, as the recording progresses, They were shocked when they were seen dancing.

Faced with the scene, Internet users indicated that it was funny to see the CFE employees at the dance in front of the camera Well, it seemed like they were having fun being caught on the security camera after an alleged installation, because in the recording The work vehicle was shown.

