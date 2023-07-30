One of the ‘bomb’ reinforcements that came to the Chivas team this season is the goalkeeper oscar whalley. When it was learned that the goalkeeper would sign with the rojiblanca squad, the fans were excited to have a goalkeeper with proven experience under the three sticks, however, the Mexican goalkeeper has not been a starter.
When it was thought that Whalley would arrive to fight for ownership with Miguel Jiménez, the coach Veljko Paunovic He decided to leave ‘Wacho’ as the first goalkeeper, while Raúl Rangel stayed as the second goalkeeper, with Whalley being the third goalkeeper.
After the game against Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup, Veljko Paunovic revealed that if Oscar Whalley has not received opportunities, it is largely because he does not know him and it has only been three weeks since he started working under him.
“We had a very short preseason, I didn’t have time to see Óscar as much, he had few opportunities, he had time against Bilbao and he showed me good things and crep that can help, but I’ve also been with Wacho and Tala for longer and I know them better. So we consider this important, what we are going to see is how we want to do in the coming months and how the issue of the goal is developed “revealed the Serbian strategist at a press conference.
“I have always said that I do not want debates, I do not want problems there because it is a very delicate position and I am going to do it that way, and as I handle it, they will realize it (press)”sentenced Veljko Paunovic.
For now, Chivas They are already preparing for their match next Monday, July 31, when they face Kansas City in their second match in the Leagues Cup. If they lose, they would be eliminated from the competition.
