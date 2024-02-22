The used car market closes the year 2023 on a positive note, with a growth of +6.6% in changes of ownership net of mini-transfers (source aci) compared to 2022. Used cars are once again confirmed as the choice preferred by Italians, who on average assume a spending budget of 19,000 euros, also in the face of an increase in the prices of cars for sale which grew in 2023 by +4.1% compared to the year before and by +40% compared to 2019. But if in 2023 diesel and petrol continue to lead the way in used vehicles to the detriment of electric vehicles, stuck at a share of 0.5%, and with hybrids starting to be appreciated, what will happen in the next six months? the incentives on new cars (and soon also on used cars), the limitations on 'traditional' cars in some areas of the country, the increase in the costs of used cars, what impact will they have on the choices of Italians? according to the autoscout24 study centre, the largest online automotive marketplace in Europe, among those who intend or are considering purchasing a used car in the next six months, diesel continues to maintain the main share (41%), followed by petrol (38%). Interest in hybrids is growing (7%), thanks also to the increase in sales of new cars recorded in recent years which is creating a market for second-hand cars: on autoscout24 at the beginning of the year, the share has more than doubled compared to in January 2023.

The electric ones

Electric cars do not go beyond 2% of preferences, a slightly better figure than the official ACI data of net ownership changes for 2023 (market share of 0.5%), but still limited. Despite an offer that is starting to grow, as shown by autoscout24 data, with the +46% increase in electric cars available on the platform in 2023 compared to the previous year, the high price and the lack of infrastructure continue to be important barriers for the majority of Italians.

In detail

Used cars to push the renewal of the fleet on the road – the importance of the used market for promoting the renewal of the currently dated fleet on the road also emerged from autoscout24's research: those looking for a second-hand car, in fact, would replace the current vehicle, which is on average more than 11 years old (28% are 15 years old or more), with one that is around 6 and a half years old (60% are looking for one that is 5 years old or less). And the digital market can help with this thanks to the vast offer of new generation cars: on autoscout24, in fact, as many as 54% of the used cars present are euro 6, and over half are 5 years old or less.

Kilometers travelled

The car searched for, on average, must not have traveled more than 76 thousand kilometres. Going into specifics, for over 8 out of ten interviewees it must have less than 100 thousand kilometres, for almost 4 out of ten, however, it must not exceed 50 thousand and only for 16% it can exceed 150 thousand.

Favorite segments

There are no surprises here: SUVs and crossovers remain the most sought-after body styles, indicated by 41% of the sample. Sedans follow (31%), station wagons (25%) and city cars rise to 12% compared to last year (6%).

The ideal second hand

Users have no doubts about this and put active safety devices first among the features or accessories considered fundamental, indicated by as many as 79% of the sample. This is followed by the infotainment system (navigation, audio system, etc.) reported by 45% of the sample and other functional elements such as windshield wipers and automatic lights (39%).

The most requested models

Among the most sought after models on autoscout24 in 2023, the Volkswagen Golf wins by far, once again confirming itself on the podium.

In second place we find the BMW 3 series, followed by the Mercedes A class, the Audi A3 and again the BMW with the 1 series. But if we only take hybrid and electric cars into consideration we find the Audi A6 among the hybrids and among the electric the tesla model 3.

The average age

on the average age of cars for sale on autoscout24, compared to last year the situation has remained substantially unchanged (7.9 years), but with values ​​ranging from 7 years in the Veneto to 10 years in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia.o future.