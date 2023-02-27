While the massive demonstration yesterday in defense of the electoral system, President López Obrador continues to sleep on the support or rejection of investment projects and in fact boycotts strategic transformations for the country.

He did so despite the recommendation of his main advisers with the Texcoco Airport, at a cost, says his former finance secretary, Carlos Urzua, of about 400 billion pesos, additional to the cost of the AIFA. It did so with the brewery that Constellation Brands was building in Mexicali, Baja California, which was well advanced with an investment of 700 million dollars and which would dedicate its production entirely to export. The president organized, as with the NAIM, a “referendum”to mode and canceled the construction. It was said that the company would dismantle the facility to place it in Veracruz. Of course he hasn’t.

Now, in fact, from the National Palace, Tesla’s ten billion dollar investment in Nuevo León is being boycotted, which would include, in other parts of the country, investments to build an entire electric car production system. The trigger for this investment is even greater because it would be a fundamental step for the reconversion of the automotive section towards clean energy, which would also put us in tune with the regional development proposed by our partners: the United States and Canada.

Water has been the excuse for the cancellation of the investment in Mexicali and now it is the one used to try to get Tesla to settle in the vicinity of the Felipe Angeles airport, where water is scarce, or, as the President says, in the southeast of the country where there is plenty of water (but it is far from consumer markets and there is a lack of specialized labor).

In reality, what the government would have to do is guarantee the water supply for these companies and for society, with the necessary infrastructure. But in the case of Tesla, that is not even necessary, because that company uses little water and it is recycled, which Nuevo León has more than enough.

But, in addition, the construction of a facility of these characteristics, with a plant of that size, does not take one’s knees or improvise the place where it will be built: it is a planning process that takes many months that includes everything from infrastructure to security, communications and investment conditions, from proximity to markets to available labor. A few months ago Tesla left California and installed its main production centers in Texas, due to the high California taxes and the bureaucratism of the state government. If the López Obrador administration continues to pressure Tesla not to invest in Nuevo León, it is most likely that he simply will not invest in Mexico.

It is not understood that the entire nearshoring movement, the relocation of companies from China to Mexico, will be concentrated on the northern border for the simple reason that that is where the best conditions for these investments are given. What any government would have to do, if it wants these investments to start looking towards the center or the south of the country, is to create the conditions for it: infrastructure, labor and security, above all.

This is what is not being done: support for families, youth and the elderly can be used for other things, but not to create a consumer market, to increase educational levels and to have the necessary infrastructure for this type of of investments settle in those states. The federal government continues to speak, as in the 70s, of the “economic stewardship of the State” and condemns liberal regimes, when in reality what companies are looking for are favorable investment conditions in a liberal economic framework, in a market economy. and increasingly integrated into regional blocs.

That is the enormous contradiction that is holding back economic takeoff and is wasting the enormous opportunity, the investment and development window, that has opened with nearshoring and that sooner or later is going to close. The federal government, instead of building a well-done airport but with difficult access and that the consumer does not want, like AIFA, should have opted for NAIM, which was advanced and would become a regional hub.

Instead of betting on a refinery that will be obsolete in a few years, it would have to invest in infrastructure such as water and gas, to boost investments, especially those that use and develop clean energy. Instead of betting on a Mayan train that will have very little economic impact, it would have to advance in the interconnection of the south with the center and north of the country. Paradoxically, the only major project that would have a profound economic and even security impact, the trans-isthmian corridor, has ended in a less ambitious work than it could have been and is the furthest behind of the four.

For now, the 4T government is one of the few in the world that instead of encouraging investors rejects them, instead of creating ideal conditions for investment, it tries to condition them. The cost in economic and social benefits, in jobs and development possibilities, is enormous.

