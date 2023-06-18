Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev criticized Biden’s statement on nuclear weapons in Belarus

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in his Telegramchannel criticized the statement of US President Joe Biden on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Trouble, of course. This man has the most nuclear weapon in his hands Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

The politician called the American leader “an old rotten stump suffering from dementia” and recalled that the nuclear weapons of the United States, and not tactical, but aviation ammunition, are located in Europe in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.

Related materials:

Biden’s statement

US President Joe Biden called the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus irresponsible.

I have already commented on this many times. It’s completely irresponsible Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

In turn, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that Washington does not see the threat of nuclear war in the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) in Belarus.

The United States does not see what could be “an indication of the movement of nuclear weapons or the imminent risk of nuclear war in Ukraine or the continent,” he said.

Related materials:

Nuclear weapons agreements in Belarus

On March 26, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia and Belarus had agreed to place tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the republic, and the construction of a storage facility for it would be completed by June 1. He also said that Moscow had already helped Minsk to re-equip the planes, and also handed over the Iskander missile system.

On May 25, the defense ministers of Russia and Belarus signed documents regulating the content of non-strategic nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation on the territory of the republic. The head of the Belarusian department, Viktor Khrenin, noted that in the context of “continuous aggressive attacks” by NATO, such negotiations are of particular importance.

On the same day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the locations of non-strategic nuclear weapons that Moscow sent to Minsk, without specifying exactly how much they were transferred.

On June 13, Lukashenka said that Minsk received rockets and bombs from Russia, which are three times more powerful than those used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He noted that tactical nuclear weapons will not be stored in one place, they will be dispersed throughout the territory of the republic.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance is serious about the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.