A new “Jackass” television series is already in development at Paramount Global, looking to expand on the Johnny Knoxville-led group’s hilarious and extreme antics following the success of “Jackass Forever” in theaters. The company aims to launch this content through its streaming platform.

Bob Bakish, CEO of the company, released the news through an analyst call and it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Building on the success of ‘Jackass Forever,’ we are working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series bringing even more ridiculous shenanigans directly to Paramount+,” Bakish noted.

Latest trailer for Jackass forever. Less than a month to release in theaters. Photo: Facebook/@jackass

In such a way, it is possible that Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and the others return, but this time via streaming.

The daring group that executes extreme stunts and hilarious antics returned to the cinema in February 2022 after a long hiatus of 12 years.

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O return in Jackass Forever. Photo: Twitter/@jackassworld

Paramount Pictures, MTV Entertainment and Dick Productions successfully revived the franchise, grossing over $20 million.

It should be noted that although Paramount has indicated that they are working on the series hand in hand with the original creators, they have not confirmed that the entire group will return.

Jackass came to MTV on October 1, 2000. Photo: MTV

Knoxville, team leader, is already 51 years old and has suffered different accidents recording “Jackass”.

The same happens with the rest of the team, whose members are already close to 50 years old, which could be a decisive factor for their participation.