George Anastasiadis

Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of the Münchner Merkur, comments on the new findings on the perpetrators of the attacks on the police and rescue workers on New Year’s Eve in Berlin. © Julius-Christian Schreiner/dpa/Klaus Haag

New findings show that the proportion of perpetrators with a migration background in the riots on New Year’s Eve in Berlin was significant. Politicians must now draw conclusions from this. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

In the German integration debate there is a categorical imperative that reads: What must not be, cannot be. So after Berlin’s New Year’s Eve, the republic experienced the most virtuoso number games with the aim of minimizing the migration background of the rioters and proving that the majority of the perpetrators were actually Germans.

As it turns out, that was incorrect: New statistics from the Berlin police have just revealed that of the 44 perpetrators identified, 18 are foreigners, ten more have a foreign and German nationality and 16 exclusively have German citizenship, although no information is given how high the proportion of people with a migration background is in the third group. It’s clear: there are bad guys in all sections of the population, but politicians shouldn’t turn a blind eye to obvious integration problems.

There are bad guys in all demographics

The situation was similar with the sentence by the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz that the Berlin firecrackers were often “little Paschas” who had already given samples of their often considerable skills at school. There they lay stunned on the floor again, all the indignant and guardians of political correctness up to the elementary school association, and accused Merz of “racism” – until interviews appeared everywhere in the newspapers in which teachers confirmed what Merz said somewhat flippantly had.

After all, the directly responsible SPD women – Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser – have to be credited with the fact that they quickly gave in to what could no longer be discussed. Now all they have to do is get to work.

