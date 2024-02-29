Tomorrow starts the election campaign period and the political effervescence it feels to the maximum. At the federal level, Claudia Sheinbaum has summoned in the heart of the Mexico City, Xochitl Galvez in Zacatecas and Jorge Álvarez Máynez in Sonora.

All polls place the candidate of the 4T as a favorite with a wide margin over her main competitor, the contender from the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance.

The event is in the CDMX main square, the cherry tide with allies will be felt. It is important for Sheinbaum to send a message of political strength in the capital. President AMLO's heartfelt statements about his approval in the old DF are also a harangue for the political operators of the historic bastion of the left in Mexico.

Morena currently governs 70% of the electoral roll, last year's victory in the State of Mexico has made the election very difficult for the opposition.

For its part, the very harsh removal of the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, is a symptom that the growth of the Citizen Movement will be limited. The state of Guadalajara is at risk for the orange and Morena is rubbing its hands with favorable numbers in the entity.

In Sinaloa, the candidates for the Senate and federal deputies for Morena and its allies will begin in the capital of Sinaloa at 00:00. That is, right at midnight today.

The state of the eleven rivers will be dressed in colors. Political campaigns serve to sample the various candidates. Know their proposals and bring them closer to society. It will be three months of proselytizing. There will be time for the people to decide on their favorite.

The local numbers favor the Morenoist formula, the national trend is maintained and the duo made up of Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza start as favorites in the race.

The INE will do its part. From the first minute you will be the main observer. The parties should comply, this way it would save them a lot of work.

The candidates will do their part. In this process we will see half men and half women. Gender parity has achieved 50% respect, and the inclusion of vulnerable groups and minorities has been achieved as affirmative actions to achieve their representation.

In Sinaloa the competent authorities have predicted a clean and safe electoral process. It would be the most viable. Until now, the entity is the guarantor that the candidates and their respective teams are respected.

Everything influences politics, from the environment to the certainty that the famous D-Day will take place on a participatory, democratic and peaceful election day. Of course, may the best win, may Mexico, Sinaloa and the people win.

Vanessa Felix

X: @vanessafelixmx

