Recommendation 46/2022 of the National Human Rights Commission in charge of Rosario Piedra, denounces that the INE is an instrument to sabotage the will of the people and calls on Congress to transform it for being undemocratic, and that yesterday was supported by the President López Obrador, is a violation of the Constitution that prevents that body from intervening in electoral matters.

And so, who on December 1, 2018, at his inauguration, protested to save and keep the Constitution celebrated and supported the fact that the CNDH has violated it with its recommendation, which also reveals the governmental origin of said document.

The CNDH, in its note, refers to the violations committed between 1951 and 1965! and asks that Mexican democracy be strengthened, an autonomous INE be guaranteed, as was the demand of the victims of repression and political violence by the State in those years, he insists, and calls on legislators to review electoral legislation and build a reform that grants certainty about the organization of the elections and the impartiality of the electoral bodies, a historical debt that the time has come to settle.

This recommendation portrays, by itself, what we cannot allow to happen to the INE that is, as the CNDH is today, at the service of the president.

It is not just that it violates the Constitution, do not come to me with the story that the law is the law, it is that the INE and the electoral court must be defended from the palatial ambitions of power and control.

And that is, now or never.

PATCHWORK

1. LIE.- On Saturday in Navojoa, Sonora, Dr. Jorge Alcocer stated before President López Obrador that the new public health model in Mexico is unique, that it does not exist anywhere else in the world. So, with that hard face, knowing that what he said is a lie, but with the hard face so typical now;

2. PUMP.- The GIEI activated the bomb that the government, and López Obrador himself, never saw coming: the disastrous turnaround in the investigations of its Truth Commission in the Ayotzinapa case. The fact that Alejandro Encinas accepted that a third of the messages that served to issue, as of August 18, 83 arrest warrants and to release dozens of people, were not backed by the truth, lit the fuse of the cartridge that was thrown in his palace; Y

3. LULA.- The first head of state to congratulate Lula on Sunday, as soon as the polls had closed in Brazil, was President López Obrador. This party contrasts his strategy with Joe Biden whom he took 38 days! in greeting his electoral victory, in November 2020, saying that his victory had not been made official. Neither did Lula’s on Sunday. But they are his two weights and his two scales in foreign policy.

See you tomorrow, but in private.