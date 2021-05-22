The scene of Ismail Haniyeh, a leader in the “Hamas” movement, wandering inside a popular market in Doha, then waving to dozens of the crowd the victory sign, as he got into a luxury car heading to a high-end hotel. It is not a passing or even sarcastic scene, as all opponents of the international organization of the “Muslim Brotherhood” dealt with it. Indeed, in its content, it expresses the being and philosophy of the “Brotherhood” creed since the organization’s inception in 1928.

Since the founding of the “Brotherhood” group, Hassan al-Banna has fabricated a host of propaganda, and even lies and myths, in order to promote them as facts. From his claim to himself that he is a religious imam and divine scholar, to his saying (they are not brothers and not Muslims) in order to absorb the seed of takfir and establish the method of deception, lies and deception, it becomes clear that this approach is what the group wants to evoke in repeated observations of the leaders of the “Brotherhood” organization, individuals and groups, and through The pictures that they show off in Istanbul while they are meeting and filming their television programs that talk about the asceticism and austerity of the Companions deny their condition, and they address millions of people through satellite channels, which gave them many hours of live broadcast.

The Brotherhood has always sought to distort the compass of the Arab peoples intentionally, forcefully and intentionally. Their belief in the homeland only sees that it is just a handful of rotting dirt, as stated in Sayyid Qutb’s description. Therefore, in the history of the group, it did not participate in a single national war in the Egyptian Arab country, but rather The honor list for the martyrs of the October War of 1973 does not contain a single “brother”, and this is not surprising. In the Egyptian uprising against the British in the Suez Canal, the group’s guide addressed the king at the time, describing the uprising as acts of violence targeting chaos in the canal.

The “Brotherhood” organization promotes its slogans (by the millions going to Jerusalem), while in every battle they stab the Arab armies in their midst. The 1948 war did not participate in the “Brotherhood” brigades despite their numbers exceeding ten thousand fighters, and they remained in their positions even when they heard the fall of Jerusalem and the siege of the Israeli forces of the army battalions Egyptian. After the July 1952 revolution, they created the priorities for the dispersal of the Egyptian state. They went out and said the taboo of the new education and cinemas in Egypt, so they fought society and restricted the state’s attempt to modernize and develop.

After the channel was nationalized, the attempt to assassinate the leader Gamal Abdel Nasser came in order to assassinate the Nasserite national project, and to kill the nucleus of the Egyptian national state. The “Brotherhood” approach did not stop at this point. Rather, it grew inside the prisons and brought out the worst of their beliefs, which is atonement and considering national societies an extension of ignorance, and that the group is an extension of prophethood and the correct creed. Therefore, no one is surprised that the group alone is gloomy about what happened in the war. The six days and considering its results as a divine punishment inflicted on the Arabs.

After the Egyptian army crossed the Suez Canal, and the Arab political force was formed, which succeeded in liberating Sinai, the group’s bullets came to assassinate the maker of victory and peace, Anwar Sadat, to form the Sunni wing the emergence of political Islam after the success of the Khomeini revolution in Iran, and then the eighties of the twentieth century witnessed the rise of the “Islamic awakening” And with it, the largest process of sweeping the Arab mind began, and the establishment of myths and myths in the minds of young people and the use of fictitious slogans in place of reality, and the nation was led to fight in Afghanistan, and hands were circulating in the book (The Verses of the Merciful in the Jihad of the Afghans), as if it is a drug cocaine that wipes out minds and uses bodies to turn into time bombs whose mission The explosion is in a religious decay, for the body that its Lord forbids its Creator has turned it into a “rotten bunch”, just as they describe the homelands.

In all contexts, the “Brotherhood” group continues to distort national issues. The just cause of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has aptly transformed into a war of the Gazan towers, which Hamas used as civil shields that are required to demolish and die all of them, so that the group continues its historical mission in employing crises to pass its agenda and achieve its goals Through the “jihad of hotels”, and the masses chanting slogans extending stays in the finest hotels and luxurious chalets.

* Yemeni writer