It seems that the companies behind the production of manga and anime have had enough when it comes to piracy of both mediums. So much so that they have formed the Overseas Content Distribution Association or CODA to fight it.

This is how you will deal with illegal online distribution of copyrighted content. It is made up of 32 major Japanese companies along with a few American ones.

CODA will fight manga and anime piracy

Likewise, around 450 Chinese companies participate. CODA seems to be a new version of the Alliance for Creativity, another group with similar purposes that was created in the summer of 2017.

But this time it has a much greater reach as well as great resources. Masaharu Ina, director of the association, made some comments that reveal how it will proceed in the coming months to deal with the problem that piracy represents.

Anime in danger? Rising manga piracy is threatening the industry

ina commented ‘our plan is to start the new organization around april this year and share the information about the piracy sites compiled in each country…’.

To the above, he added that the idea is ‘[…]provide it to the police of the country where the servers are located, for example’.

Copyright protection groups from around 13 countries are collaborating to combat the problem of manga and anime globally.

The famous Sgt. Frog shares an anti-piracy message

Among the Japanese companies that are part of CODA is it so Aniplex, Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shueisha, Shogakukan Y Toei Animation. Among the members of the Motion Picture Association is it so Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal Y Warner Bros.

To those mentioned above is added the China Copyright Association, which comprises 450 Chinese companies and groups from South Korea and Vietnam are also involved.

CODA will oversee the efforts of the International Organization Against Piracy or IAPO in the fight against piracy. The idea is to use international partners to improve the research process.

Likewise, motivate local police forces to combat the problem in their respective countries. We will have to see how things go in the coming months and what will be the true scope of this new association.

To support your efforts CODA is resorting to Sgt Frog to spread his message in Japan against manga and anime piracy.

