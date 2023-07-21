In an image, the first lady and the Minister of Health wear pink clothes; “Barbie” movie was released this 5th in Brazil

The first lady Janja Lula da Silva shared this Thursday (July 20, 2023) a photo with the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, and made a reference to the movie “Barbie” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken). Warner’s feature film premiered in Brazil on this 5th.

“What about these Barbie girls?”wrote Janja in the caption of the photo with Nísia in your Instagram profile. In the image, the first lady is wearing a pink tailoring set and the Minister of Health, a blouse in the same color, characteristic coloring of the doll and main character of the film.

The meeting between Janja and Nísia took place at the Planalto Palace during the approval of the bill establishing the PAA (Food Acquisition Program) and the Solidarity Kitchen Program. “We are going to strengthen family farming, provide food and nutrition to the population, especially the most vulnerable families”wrote Janja in a story shared alongside the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

On Wednesday (July 19), the second lady Lu Alckmin also joked about the release of “Barbie” in theaters. In the publication, the vice president’s wife Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) appears dressed in an all-pink set and asks: “I was told that this week there is a movie, check it out?”. Janja was one of the personalities who responded to Lu’s post. “I loved”wrote the first lady.