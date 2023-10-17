Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Split

A missile alarm forced Chancellor Scholz and his delegation to leave the government plane that was ready to take off at short notice on Tuesday evening.

Tel Aviv – moments of shock during Olaf Scholz’s trip to Israel. During his visit, the Chancellor was the first head of state since the outbreak of fighting to be taken to a shelter during the day because of a rocket alarm. In the evening, the next anxious, direct impression of the raging war in Israel immediately followed.

The delegation surrounding the Chancellor had to suddenly leave the plane on Tuesday evening before their flight from Tel Aviv to Cairo because of a missile alarm. Scholz was driven into a building in a car and the other passengers were asked to lie on the ground on the airfield. Two anti-aircraft missiles were fired, which could be clearly heard on the airfield.

Scholz in Israel: Government plane evacuated before departure – journalists report from the tarmac

Together with Scholz – as is usual on such trips – a few journalists were also on the plane and witnessed the frightening moments. Videos on social networks show people quickly leaving the plane, running towards parked cars and lying on the ground near them. The situation was obviously not at all unthreatening, as Robin Alexander from the World reported. “Everyone is lying on the tarmac for cover. “Two missiles visible from Iron Dome hit over the airport,” he wrote on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). In several videos, the siren warnings can be clearly heard in the background.

ARD reporter reports on the evacuation of Scholz-Flieger: “And then the alarm went off”

Tina Hassel, head of the ARD capital studio, was also there. Shortly after the danger had apparently been averted, she reported on what had just happened via video on the tarmac. “We were already in the plane with the Chancellor – and then the alarm went off. We all had to get out quickly, quickly, quickly,” reports Hassel. You had to lie as far away from the plane as possible and as flat as possible on the ground. The people stayed there for a long time while “noises” of the attack were heard.

Fortunately, the delegation escaped unscathed, probably also because the Iron Dome did its job reliably. After a few minutes, the passengers were able to get back on the plane. Late in the evening the plane with Scholz and the delegation took off for Cairo.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

Almost at the same time, another incident shook the region: an explosion in a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people. (han/dpa)