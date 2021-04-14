Indeed. It is such an impressive and extensive change that every day it demands a new effort of understanding from us. Now, today, the night has altered the hands of the clock.

We are not referring, of course, to the period that humans dedicated to rest. Nor do we refer to the schedules that, in summer or winter, had their own codes.

This belongs to times that will not return (at least for us, XXI century inhabitants). It is no longer just about necessary and restful sleep. We are talking about a new way of living. And neither is it egalitarian in countries, cities and continents.

8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and, above all, 10:00 p.m. have been erected in walls that subsist or disappear not only for commercial reasons but as a limit from which to depart can mean the end point to a social order that has abandoned numbers to replace them with the only (and immense) fact of living.

And even the physiognomies have been transformed. It is fundamental (and a moral obligation) to take care of others. Also of ourselves. But, of course, the world has become a space in which, with the best of intentions, we hide our faces.

Let us clarify that it is not the perverse anonymity that the crime allows but, in this case, we not only think about ourselves but also about the protection that we are still granting to those we do not know. In other times (happier, of course) the mask meant a display of imagination and, many times, a love deception.

Today, we already know that we are talking about the essential protection to avoid falling into the abyss of the disease that haunts five continents under different names and unusual circumstances.

So unusual that it is almost impossible to define them while politicians and officials (we assume that, also, with the best of intentions) seek feasible solutions for societies that clearly (and often inexplicably recklessly) manifest their desire to live.