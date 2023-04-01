Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

The German debt mountain is likely to pose further challenges for the traffic light coalition, comments Mike Schier. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany’s debts are growing enormously. The traffic light must prevent the total from increasing further, comments Mike Schier.

Munich – Not a day goes by without a new curiosity from the traffic light: According to “Spiegel”, Christian Lindner is seriously considering forgoing the presentation of the key figures for his next budget – and only determining in June how much money which minister is allowed to spend. You already have a vague idea of ​​what that might look like: a coalition committee that drags on for days, at the end of which all those involved announce the ultimate modernization of the country with dark circles under their eyes.

Growing Debt – Traffic light disputes are likely to continue

It seems the Alliance is learning absolutely nothing from past mistakes. The song of unity was sung after the retreat in Meseberg, just as it was after the coalition committee. But the quarrels then continue almost unabated. The Greens feel duped by their partners and see their core concern of climate protection in danger. The FDP, on the other hand, can hardly walk with strength after Christian Lindner’s demonstrative solidarity with Olaf Scholz. There is “still no common understanding of the fiscal reality in this country,” said General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai. In other words: The Greens are incorrigible, unreasonable dreamers.

The FDP is absolutely right about one thing: The German mountain of debt, which according to the Bundesbank has increased by 71 billion to 2.566 trillion euros in 2022, must not grow forever. Unfortunately, one has to doubt whether the realization at the traffic lights in June is better than in March. (Mike Schier)