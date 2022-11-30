ONE YEAR AFTER GETTING TO THE GOVERNMENT state Ruben Rocha Moya and his cabinet, the voices that They disapprove of the performance of the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, Jaime Montes Salas. They consider that despite sinaloa an entity food producer, the state official has not obtained the benefits required to support the sector. Let’s see if the governor Ruben Rocha listen to the detractors Montes Salas either just ignore them and keeps the Secretary of Agriculture. We must not forget that Montes Salas was one of the promoters in Sinaloa for Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reach the Presidency.

DUE TO A STRATEGIC OVERSIGHT It is expected that during 2023 the bean becomes more expensive. The government promoted the production of White corn through support programs and the promise of free fertilizer, in addition to the purchase with a price guarantee, which made the producers channel their crops to that product. The result is an estimated deficit of 49 thousand 500 tons of beans, whose consequences will surely pay the poorest sectors with higher prices for this food from the basic basket. In sinaloathe State Council for Sustainable Rural Development authorized planting 50,000 hectares of beans, but they will barely reach 30,000 hectares.

THE SURPRISE WAS GAVE YESTERDAY IN LOS MOCHIS the trading company Valle del Norte “Yaqui Milk” when announcing the Christmas Caravan 2022. Very successful have been Caravan Coca Cola and Jesus is the Wave. Now it adds up Yaqui Milk to the delight of the mochitenses. It will be made up of 20 units, of which 10 will be decorated with lights and Christmas themes and a surprise platform of 15 meters. The Operations Manager of Yaqui Milk, Jose Luis Gonzalez Garcia says that the purpose is to send a message of faith and hope to all Mochitan families.

THERE IS NO DOUBT THAT THE CONTROVERSY by the use of biofertilizers or bioinsecticides follow. The director of the Ciidir, Juan Carlos Sainz Hernandez, points out that the difficult thing is to convince the men of the field to do that sacrifice in this change that is so necessary for the custom of many years in the form of work the landbecause the only way to sustainable agriculture is less use of chemical products. This is how the earth will regenerate. Seeing is believing.

We recommend you read:

THE CRISIS IN COMMERCIALIZATION from previous years of products such as vegetables led to the agricultural producers from the region of Evora they will choose to sow even half of the records made in past years. Carlos Beltran Astorga, president of the Plant Health Board of the Évora Valley, He commented that it was the low prices that they reached in the commercialization that did not help the vegetable producers in betting on these crops. And for this reason only 400 hectares, mainly of yellow squash, tomatillo, cabbageamong others, that were planted throughout the Evora.