On December 18, a record was set in the capital for the amount of precipitation that day for the entire time of observations , Izvestia was told at the Hydrometeorological Center. Perhaps, at the end of the day, weather forecasters will record another historical maximum – in terms of snow cover height. Due to a severe snowstorm in Moscow, there was a transport collapse – dozens of flights were delayed and canceled, city transport changed routes due to stuck cars, and public utilities worked around the clock and in an enhanced mode. However, already on December 19 in the European part of Russia, snow and rain will be replaced by an anticyclone and a sharp cold snap, experts expect. And by December 22, they predict a thaw and black ice.

Storm Prejudice

The storm warning given by the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia for the weekend of December 17 and 18 about “very heavy” snow, snow charges, blizzards and snow drifts has been fully confirmed , Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the organization, stated to Izvestim. For most of Sunday, it was snowing in Moscow and the region, which led to traffic congestion and flight cancellations.

– If there is a word “very” in meteorological forecasts, it means that a dangerous phenomenon is predicted that will disrupt the life of the city. Which is exactly what happened,” said Roman Vilfand.

According to the Yandex Schedules service, by the evening of December 18, snowfall caused the delay of 89 flights at Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, as well as the cancellation of 16 more .

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

Sunday morning capital The Department of Transport asked the citizens to refuse to travel by personal transport, urging them to choose the metro, MCC and MCD, as well as Aeroexpress trains for movement. . Officials warned motorists about the large amount of snow on the roads, the need to slow down, minor accidents that have already occurred and stuck trucks on the Moscow Ring Road and overpasses. During the day the department of transport several times reported about the delay of trams and changing their routes due to cars stuck on the tracks.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel that “all services are working as planned.”

“ Public utilities first of all clear the roadway, approaches to bus stops and metro stations ,” the mayor wrote.

But he pointed out that public transport was running “without any major disruptions” and remarked that “it looks like there’s an entire week of snowfall ahead,” vowing to “take care of it.”

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

12.5 thousand units of equipment were involved in the fight against snow in Moscow, 119 thousand employees of city services worked . Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov said that additional forces had to be brought in. He promised: Snow removal will take place around the clock.

“Mechanized sweeping of the road network with de-icing treatment is carried out every four hours,” he said. – Under the special control of public utilities – cleaning sidewalks, courtyards, approaches to transport infrastructure and social services.

Moscow City Duma deputy, member of the commission on urban economy and housing policy Igor Buskin urged the townspeople to be patient.

— No matter how many municipal equipment and workers we have, in five minutes, especially in courtyard areas, we will not remove anything , – he said. “But it’s not every day that it snows like this. The main thing in this situation is to lay a road network so that people can move around, an ambulance can pass through.

The politician pointed out that in the yards, spontaneously parked cars interfere with snow clearing.

See also The ultra stain in Germany: an underestimated problem that brings to light the coup plot Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

And the housing and communal services work non-stop. In my territories, these are the Babushkinsky, Losinostrovsky and Yaroslavsky districts of Moscow, the second shift has already started to work,” he said. “But now we just clean up urgently, clean with rotors, brushes. And as soon as the snowfall ends, the second stage will begin – then they will clean the roofs, sprinkle the roads with anti-icing reagents and sand. Everything is according to the rules.

It is impossible to cope with such snow in real time, agrees Pavel Sklyanchuk, an expert in the field of housing and communal services, an expert at the site of the All-Russian People’s Front “Housing and Urban Environment”.

“But the cleaning is going on, it can be seen, large collapses have been avoided,” he said. – We need to be patient. In the yards, those who have the desire and shovels can help rake the snowdrifts themselves, this is in the common interest.

I’m going for the record

By December 18, meteorologists are waiting for two records per day at once . According to the measurement, in the capital on Sunday morning, 13 mm of rain fell, while the record value on this day in the entire history of observations since 1879 is 13.1 mm .

– Means, we can say that the record will be broken, as the snow continued to fall Roman Vilfand said.

Photo: Izvestia/Eduard Kornienko

Another record of the day can be set by the height of the snow cover. At 9.00 it was 33 cm. The maximum figure for December 18 was set in 1941 – 34 cm.

“There is a possibility that it will exceed the record value by Monday,” Roman Vilfand believes.

The record for the height of snow cover on December 19 also belongs to 1941 – the same 34 cm. A the maximum figure for the whole of December was set on the 28th of 1919 – this is 68 cm .

The reason for heavy rainfall this weekend was a cyclone, which from Saturday to the end of Sunday moves through the center of the European part of Russia from the southwest to the northeast, Roman Vilfand specified.

– In Moscow it is snow, and in the south of the Central Federal District, for example, in the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh regions and in the Krasnodar Territory – both sleet and rain, – the expert added.

Photo: Izvestia

The cyclone will completely cease to influence the European part of Russia on December 19 Roman Vilfand said. According to him, already on the night of this day, pressure will rise sharply in Moscow.

“An anticyclone begins to orchestrate the weather,” the expert noted. — Precipitation is not expected, the weather will become flying, only a small snowfall is possible . Most importantly, it will be cloudy with clearings, that is, the sun will begin to peek out.

At an anticyclone, according to him, frost should intensify, especially at night.

“Already tonight, the temperature in Moscow will drop to minus 11-13 degrees, and in the Moscow region to 16 degrees, that is, there will be a sharp, significant cooling,” Roman Vilfand predicted. – And then on Monday afternoon the temperature will rise to minus 3-4 degrees in the capital, to minus 7 in the region. There will be ice . Tuesday will also be dominated by such anticyclonic weather.

Photo: Izvestia/Eduard Kornienko