In a moving viral video, a brave Rural teacher exposed the alarming food reality of indigenous children in the Nayar region, Nayaritthrough a questionnaire, where he showed that the only food they eat infants are tortillas with salt, lemon or chile.

According to what was said by the students in the viral video, those who enjoy a better economic situation can complement their lunch with nopales, cheese, beans or soup.

Comparing the current situation with the past, the teacher consulted students about their experience in the federal Full Time Schools program.

The responses were heartbreaking: during the implementation of the program, the children enjoyed meals that included soup, milk, tuna, lentils, sardines and rice. Currently, they are deprived of essential food for proper learning.

The teacher denounced the bureaucracy and excessive obstacles that are imposed to access school breakfasts in this six-year term.

The teacher urged previous programs to return to schools to ensure at least one daily meal for the children.

the claims

In the video, the children, dressed in their traditional Cora costume, answer about their precarious lunches. One of them relates that he had to make do with tortillas and salt because “the hen did not want to lay eggs.”

Another mentions having eaten “alma negra”, a variety of beans from the region.

The shocking revelation of the teacher reveals the urgent need for governments to prioritize child nutrition. Without adequate nutrition, learning is affected, and the letters do not penetrate when the stomach is empty.

The teacher remembers how the National Crusade Against Hunger guaranteed that no child would go without food. It is time for effective measures to be resumed to combat this serious problem and ensure a promising future for these marginalized children.

The teacher’s complaint has generated outrage and calls to action on social media. Society demands answers and concrete solutions from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and the government in general.