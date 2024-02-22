The Tigres UANL have just lost their undefeated record last weekend against the Cruz Azul Football Club by the slightest difference in their visit to the capital, but not only that, but they presented their worst performance so far in the first semester of the year.
Thanks to the study and analysis of the portal Newscastit has been learned that, since the double competition began this month of February, only Nahuel Guzman has seen activity in 100% of the 360 minutes played; they follow him Jesus Garza with 349 minutes and a percentage of 87.2%; Rafael Carioca 347 and 86.7%; Jesus Angulo with 344 and 86%.
André-Pierre Gignac is the fifth element with the most minutes, with 327 and 81.7%; Ozziel Herrera sum 293 and a percentage of 73.2; Juan Sánchez Purata has 275 and 68.7%, while Samir Caetano 270 and 67.5%; Juan Brunetta with 238 minutes and 59.5%, finally, Fernando Gorriaran adds 232 and 58%.
The rest do not reach 50% of the minutes played in this double competition, the case of players like Diego Lainez He barely has 39.5% with 158 minutes played; Sebastian Cordova It has been 122 and only 30.5%, Nicolas Ibanez 110 minutes played and 27.5% participation in these four dual competition matches.
Regarding this situation, the feline trainer Robert Dante Siboldi declared that since the team's participation in the two competitions between Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 The wear and tear of his players has increased, however, the strategist has forgotten about the rotations, since 10 of the 20 players who have played in this period have participated in 55% of the total activity as mentioned above.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team has played four consecutive games in the two tournaments, matchdays 6 and 7 against Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, as well as the round-trip series of the round of 32 against Vancouver Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
As if that were not enough, the Uruguayan coach highlighted that they have played more away games than at home, five in the League and one in the Concacaf Champions Cup, while at the Universitario they only have three, two in the League and one in Concacaf.
In Clausura 2024 it does make sense to see the wear and tear of the team that has had to play five of seven games away from home, that is, it has had to travel on five occasions, to cities such as León, San Luis, Querétaro, Torreón and the City from Mexico. While in the Concacaf Champions Cup They had the trip to Victoria, Canada and back.
In this way, the coach's statements have made sense, although it does not take away the fact that he will have to better analyze his decisions when sending his starters and the dosage of his elements in the games to be played, since It can trigger muscle injuries in the short-medium term due to overload.
