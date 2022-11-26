The days are running and there is less and less to go until the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, and with this, reinforcements still do not arrive at the Chivas.
After the resounding failure suffered in the contest that ended, where they stayed in the playoffs after losing to Puebla, only mere speculations have been heard about possible signings for the following semester. In this regard, the sports director of the club, Fernando Hierrohe spoke in an interview.
“What we have to think about is where we are and where we are starting from. In these first two weeks we have been very professional in putting all the available players to Veljko (Paunovic), which we understand that we had to see in the sense of making our own decisions.
“As Sports Director, it seemed very important to me that our new coach made the decision and tested our players individually”, shared the Spanish through a video published on the club’s official networks.
For now, the rojiblancos players are doing preseason in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco. where they will seek to fill the eye of the new strategist to stay in the squad for the start of the Clausura 2023, where they will be making their debut next Saturday, January 7, when they enter the BBVA field to measure forces against Rayados de Monterrey.
